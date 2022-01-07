Fiat Panda, towards a small SUV for the masses – Auto World

Fiat Panda it is one of the best-selling cars in Europe, as well as being a bestseller in Italy. But there is not too much certainty of the future, and so the heir of this car with a thousand resources at the same time it will have to change and be true to itself to resist. The general face will change, but not the shape; it will be the technology but not the price of access. The new Panda will have to be a mass car, also and not only electric, and in compact suv in order not to completely lose the utilitarian vocation.

This is the path, with understandable market reasons (the small cars ‘drop’, the SUVs ‘pull’), traced by Stellantis for Fiat and vice versa, considering that the Panda is an icon that cannot really be revolutionized right down to the last cell. . The British magazine Auto Express recently hypothesized a Panda with the classic eighties shape (flat front hood, vertical tail), but with high wheels. The modern inspiration comes from the Centoventi concept, which since its launch was presented as an anticipation for the Panda market segment. According to these premises, it will be a car with a modern front signature but with vintage lines, for an operation to recover tradition that will not fail to please the fans of the first series.

What might worry the most is the price. With the increase in production costs for gasoline cars, and the very slow decline in electric prices, it could be difficult to place the Panda in a range that is affordable for everyone. The CEO of Fiat, Olivier François, looks to 2027 as the ideal date to make Fiat an all-electric brand, even if nothing is official. With the Panda, he could reach the goal, if battery car prices drop, of bringing Fiat back to exactly where it is today and where it has been for many years: the car among the least expensive on the market, suitable for all budgets.