Fiat Panda, with M-Sport becomes a 300 horsepower rally racing car

M-Sport is no stranger to the creation of high performance cars, on the contrary, it has a proven track record of success; among the most recent examples we can mention the Ford Fiesta WRC and the Bentley Continental GT3. However, the Panda 4 × 4 project presented a completely different challenge.

The company deals with the construction of tailor-made vehicles in which the only ‘regulation’ to follow is the customer’s brief, which in this case was very simple: to create a Panda suitable for rallies that was truly a one-of-a-kind production. . The Panda from M-Sport was originally born as a standard road-going Fiat Panda. After months of meticulous design and craftsmanship, it has become a full-fledged competition car, ready to take on special tests on asphalt and dirt roads.

Using their knowledge and skills, the engineering team that worked on the Panda took this as a starting point the chassis of a Fiesta R5, adapting the body of the Panda (often subject to unique transformations) which has been widened by 360 mm. Thanks to the clever modifications of the team, the platform is more stable for cornering performance. In order not to overly stretch the original shape of the Panda, bespoke wheel arches have been sculpted and fitted with an aggressive style, with the added effect of giving the car that subtle Group B look.

Powering the Panda (the best-selling Italian icon) made by M-Sport is a 1.6-liter Ford EcoBoost engine, producing just under 300PS and 450Nm of torque through a five-speed Sadev sequential transmission, paired with bespoke front and rear differentials. The special rally Fiat Panda perfectly combines the old and the new in one purpose-built package.

The interior features a dashboard inspired by the same base as the first Fiat Panda models, with added six-point seat belts and an FIA-approved roll cage for the driver and co-driver. Like all modern day rally cars, the rear seat has been removed to make room for the spare wheel, while the tailgate features a new, carefully hand-embossed ‘PANDA 4 × 4’ emblem, in homage to the original model. Style and safety all in a single, unique and original vehicle, in full M-Sport style.