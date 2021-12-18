Fiat presents E-Scudo, the second electric-powered commercial vehicle

After launching on the market Polite, Now Fiat, part of the Group Stellantis, also presents the new Scudo, which in the electric declination takes the name of E-Shield. The powertrain of the new model will seem familiar to those who know the other products of the house born from the merger between PSA and FCA. We find an electric motor from 100 kW or 136 hp, supported by two different battery options: 50 kWh or 75 kWh.

The declared WLTP autonomy for the two variants of 230 km or 330 km. Do not miss the fast charging in direct current, which reaches the power of 100 kW. Alternatively, it can be loaded with the 7 kW on-board charger, and the 11 kW version is also available as an option.

There are three possible length configurations. The L1 is 4.60 meters long, the L2 5 meters while the L3 reaches 5.30 meters. The vehicle can support a cpayload of 1,000 kg, while the load volume does not change compared to the version with a diesel engine: 4.6, 5.3 or 6.1 cubic meters.

Also available is the “moduwork” variant, in which the passenger seat is replaced by a work station. E-Scudo not only for a work vehicle, thanks to passenger version with up to nine seats. The chassis variant for special equipment is also available in an electric version.

At the time of writing we know the prices for the German market, which start at around 45,000 euros. We can therefore expect, as usual, slightly higher Italian prices.