Business

Fiat presents E-Scudo, the second electric-powered commercial vehicle

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

After launching on the market Polite, Now Fiat, part of the Group Stellantis, also presents the new Scudo, which in the electric declination takes the name of E-Shield. The powertrain of the new model will seem familiar to those who know the other products of the house born from the merger between PSA and FCA. We find an electric motor from 100 kW or 136 hp, supported by two different battery options: 50 kWh or 75 kWh.

Fiat E-Scudo

The declared WLTP autonomy for the two variants of 230 km or 330 km. Do not miss the fast charging in direct current, which reaches the power of 100 kW. Alternatively, it can be loaded with the 7 kW on-board charger, and the 11 kW version is also available as an option.

Fiat E-Scudo

There are three possible length configurations. The L1 is 4.60 meters long, the L2 5 meters while the L3 reaches 5.30 meters. The vehicle can support a cpayload of 1,000 kg, while the load volume does not change compared to the version with a diesel engine: 4.6, 5.3 or 6.1 cubic meters.

Fiat E-Scudo

Also available is the “moduwork” variant, in which the passenger seat is replaced by a work station. E-Scudo not only for a work vehicle, thanks to passenger version with up to nine seats. The chassis variant for special equipment is also available in an electric version.

Fiat E-Scudo

At the time of writing we know the prices for the German market, which start at around 45,000 euros. We can therefore expect, as usual, slightly higher Italian prices.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pay slips: increases for employees (income by income)

1 week ago

when does the payment of the 1500 euros arrive?

November 13, 2021

Audi A8: with the restyling electrified the whole range – Tests and News

November 4, 2021

Striking for higher wages, Kellogg’s fires 1,400 workers

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button