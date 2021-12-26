Fiat Pulse 2022: confirmation, news, news

Good news arrives for Fiat from Brasil. In recent days, an important confirmation has come from the Latin American country Fiat Pulse. The compact SUV from the Italian carmaker will receive the Abarth version by the end of next year.

Fiat Pulse Abarth will be done: confirmations arrive from Brazil

This variant had been talked about with insistence in recent months, as on the Web some spy photos of the camouflaged prototype of this particular version of Fiat Pulse. Subsequently, some Brazilian newspapers had launched the indiscretion that the development of this car had been temporarily suspended.

But now it became known that this stop would only be a brief parenthesis and that Fiat in Brazil would have given official confirmation that Fiat Pulse Abarth not only would it come, it would do it fast enough.

It has also been confirmed that this model will have the 185 horsepower 1.3 Turbo Flex petrol engine. This is the same engine used in Brazil by another successful model of the Stellantis group: Jeep Compass.

The debut of the scorpion SUV by the end of 2022

The car will be aesthetically the sportiest in the range of Compact SUV from Fiat as indeed is tradition for Abarth. The Scorpio carmaker appears to be getting serious in Latin America.

In fact, in recent days it emerged that the Stellantis brand is also working on the development of another model: Fiat Fastback Abarth. This is the future SUV Coupé that the Italian company intends to launch in the second half of 2022.

With these two models the house of the scorpion intends to do great things in Latin America, waiting to announce its news regarding Europe. Returning instead to Fiat Pulse, 2022 should be his year.

The model will finally arrive at the dealership with its full range. Insiders think that the vehicle of Fiat has what it takes to become the best-selling car ever in Brazil. After all, his debut was nothing short of perfect with over 10 thousand bookings in a few weeks.