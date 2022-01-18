Fiat Pulse debuts on price lists with purchase from Elon Musk (presale) and at the top of the range sports the Abarth logo (185CV) – News

The crossover car that marks Fiat’s most recent success in Brazil goes out of bounds and is appreciated for its technical simplicity underneath its gritty outfit. Indeed, by the end of the year, in addition to the € 12,600 Pulse, the Abarth with 185CV

THEn a lot they want to get to know Fiat Pulse better, which is still a new model of the Turin brand in crossover format, as attractive in Latin America as it is here. After the good debut in Brazil , where on the Fiat price list a good Pulse set-up with the juicy three-cylinder turbo, costs just over 15,000 euros (12,600 access to the range) here is a new Fiat launch: Pulse lands in Argentina in 2022, with immediate presales and first deliveries in spring.

S.ono two engines of Fiat Pulse, non-hybrid and non-electric, also offered outside where it is produced: 1.3 and 1.0 Turbo, with power up to 130 HP, if desired with the CVT gearbox.

Excellent simple and accessible solution, the Fiat one for those markets. Certainly no merit or pride from the top of the class in technology, materials, ecology or who knows else, but a perfect vehicle for those with simple needs.

At least speaking of the versions of the moment, which are already not bad for the markets of South America in relation to equipment and costs. Then, when the end of the year also arrives Pulse Abarth, it seems, with 185 horses and true automatic gearbox, 6-speed, top-of-the-class performance we can start talking.