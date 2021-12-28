Fiat Pulse, interior,

It’s a Fiat, with crossover bodywork, longer than a Panda but shorter than a 500X despite the larger trunk. Have you ever heard of the Pulse? Probably not, because it is part of those specific models for the South American market and that, in Italy, we will never see despite, in this case, it is a very interesting model that could sell well in Italy too.

In a nutshell, it is a segment B crossover on sale in Brazil from summer 2021. The colleagues of Motor1.com Brazil have tried it in preview: here is how it is and how it goes.

From the outside it convinces: it is smaller than it seems!

Look at it carefully: there are very few elements in common with “our” Fiats. From some angles, the proportions and raised bodywork can vaguely resemble one 500X, bad size they are very different and, thus, it looks much bigger than it actually is.

There Fiat Pulse It is long 4.09 m, 33 cm more than a Panda and 25 cm less than a 500X: this is to all intents and purposes a B-SUV, a market segment that Fiat has currently left uncovered, but which will soon be covered with a model produced in Tychy (Poland) alongside the corresponding Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.

The design it is undoubtedly successful, with the Pulse distancing itself from that image of “low cost cars” that often characterizes unknown models destined for emerging markets. The bonnet is large and the front drops vertically, with the large headlights that seem to join the grille with horizontal strips. The wheel arches contrast with the bodywork and enhance the crossover look, also emphasized by the roof rails.

The lines are simple but at the same time successful: the belt line rises slightly towards the rear, with a dynamic rib that cuts the side, incorporating the handles and ideally joining the front and rear lights. The roof then runs parallel to the road, maximizing the habitability.

Inside rationality and technology

If from the outside it is stylistically successful, inside it is even more so. It is still a segment B crossover so you should not expect soft materials or high-level finishes, but the layout of the controls it’s rational and everything is where it needs to be, no frills, with a good mix of analog and digital.

The upholstery is all plastic, but Fiat has worked on alternating finishes which still guarantee – together with the solidity of the assemblies – a good level of quality.

On request, the screen of theinfotainment – cantilevered on the dashboard – it can touch 10 “diagonal, the air conditioning has a dedicated dashboard and the instrumentation is analog (the fully digital one is on request) with digital on-board computer. Steering wheel and gear knob can be in leather while the seats only in fabric.

The space interior is good for four people, less for five, there is room in height but most of the competitors do better considering the extra centimeters of length. The trunk it has a minimum capacity of 370 liters, good but not overwhelming, with the space being regular and deep.

The standard equipment is complete. The price … competitive

On the Brazilian market, the Fiat Pulse has no real direct rivals. It is smaller than competing crossovers but has a rather complete standard equipment, which is a point in its favor considering the starting price. The Fiat Pulse in the Audace T200 version costs, in Brazil, the equivalent of 16,945 euros, even 3 or 4 thousand euros less than other models with similar equipment.

The Pulse of this test is, as mentioned in the presentation phase, in the Audace set-up, the intermediate one which according to estimates will be the best-selling one. The leather interior they are an optional that is part of a package together with the 17 “alloy wheels and the two-tone paint that costs the equivalent of 815 euros. There is also LED interior lighting.

The package is standard on the Audace safety, which includes frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, active lane maintenance and basic safety systems such as ABS and TC. There are also four airbags (the competition offers six) which also protect the head and chest in the event of an accident. The climate control is automatic, there are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, induction charging for the phone and keyless access and start.

How’s it going on the road?

The Fiat Pulse draws a clear line between itself and the previous compact “South American” Fiats, updating everything from the platform to the engine via the gearbox. Under the hood debuts a 1.0 three-cylinder turbo by Stellantis from 130 hp and 200 Nm of torque powered by both petrol and ethanol, a version with one cylinder less than the 1.3 – still turbo – mounted on Jeep Compass and Fiat Toro and decidedly more lively at low revs than the old 1.8 aspirated, an engine that in the coming months it should complete the price lists of the larger Fiat Argo and Cronos and, perhaps, also of the Peugeot 208.

For the first time on a Fiat, the gearbox is a automatic CVT produced by the Japanese Aisin, a nice surprise in everyday use. In combination with the 1.0 turbo, it exploits torque very well, always working around 2,000 rpm and even when power is required, the revs rise gradually, never at the expense of acoustic comfort, often a sore point of continuously variable gearboxes.

This quiet disposition, however, does not benefit the consumption: in the city, using ethanol, our colleagues recorded an average consumption of 8.3 km / l and 11 in extra-urban, an area where aerodynamics and ground clearance do not help. It must be said, however, that when looking for the shot, the Pulse does not disappoint: with a button you can activate the Sport mode and, thus, it takes 9.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h.

One of the strengths of the Pulse is definitely the comfort. The suspensions have a long travel and absorb even the most demanding roughness very well, but this softness translates into a set-up that does not always convey safety; speeding up the tightest curves you can clearly feel a marked tendency to understeer and you have to deal with the high center of gravity that amplifies the roll. For the rest, few vibrations arrive from the engine, both at idle and in acceleration, and in general the sound insulation is of a good level.

Pros and cons

The offer of B-SUVs on the Brazilian market is still scarce but the Fiat Pulse could turn the tables on the table. It is aesthetically appealing, has a powerful engine for its category, an automatic gearbox, a lot of technology and an adequate price considering the rich standard equipment.

But all that glitters is not gold. The Pulse has, in fact, also some defects: the internal space is reduced, with the style that wins over the actual practicality, the trim is comfortable but shows obvious limits when the pace is increased (at the expense of safety) and, for Finally, the waiting list to park one in the garage is quite long. But in this case, the chip crisis is certainly to blame.

Photo: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)