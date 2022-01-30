Fiat Punto, back from crossover – Auto World

The return of Fiat Point it could wear out with the shapes of a crossover or a B-SUV with sportier shapes. The Fiat range is destined to expand and change its structure over the next few years with the Lingotto which has been thinking for some time about a move towards the higher segments but the brand will continue to focus on the most important ones. Segment B, for example, where the new Fiat Punto could be located, a return that has been rumored for some time but which has made a comeback in recent weeks following the words of Olivier Francois.

The CEO of the Turin brand has in fact talked aboutexpansion of the Fiat Panda range, underlining that not all its declensions will be called the same and suggesting that there is room for the use of names already known in the past. Punto and Uno are therefore the candidates already accredited to get back on the road, with the former appearing to be ahead at the moment. As soon as the merger between FCA and PSA was completed, the birth of Stellantis immediately fueled rumors about future models that Fiat could present or relaunch thanks to internal synergies and technology sharing. A few months after the birth of the new group, also from France the rumors of a possible return of Punto have become more insistent, with the Fiat car ready to exploit the same platform that currently hosts Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.

However, bringing a similar model to the road would inevitably create internal competition that would certainly not benefit the latest arrival but not even the cars already on the road. However, if the choice for the future generation of Punto fell on a crossover or a sporty compact SUV, a very interesting space would open up in the Stellantis range for an almost new model. In recent days, a forklift was pinched on the road, which according to some sources would be precisely the one of the future Fiat B-SUV, a vehicle destined to be born in Poland, on the lines where the baby Jeep and Alfa Romeo Brenner will also be assembled. To get more information about it, it will be necessary to wait until March 1st when Stellantis will present its industrial plan and will unveil the new models for its 14 brands, clarifying the possibilities of seeing a new generation of Fiat Punto.

Photo: Kleber Silva rendering