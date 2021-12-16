Fiat Scudo, an all-rounder with lots of comfort – Tests and News

The new Fiat Scudo is proposed as an all-rounder vehicle, which is now based on the Stellantis mid-van platform. Also available with a fully electric engine, in addition to the version with the latest generation diesel engine, the newcomer to the commercial vehicle family is therefore also the second commercial vehicle of Fiat Professional, after the E-Ducato, also available in an electric version. Orders for the New Scudo, which returns to the historical name of the vehicle produced until 2016 at the Stellantis plant in Hordain, France, to replace the Talento, will open from mid-December.

The 100% electric version of the van according to Fiat has a range of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle and is aimed above all at those professionals who work in the city and in the first suburbs. There are two battery sizes (50 and 75 kWh), with a charging capacity of up to 11 kW in AC and up to 100 kW in DC to charge the battery, now even more capacious, to 80% in just 45 minutes. The load capacity, however, does not change regardless of the engine, with a load compartment volume of up to 6.6 m3, a payload over 1 t and a towing capacity of 1 t.

The target identified is made up of professionals who use their vehicle for 8 or more hours a day and for this reason comfort has played a fundamental role in the project, with the identification of precise solutions. In favor of the ease of use of the new Scudo play the compact external dimensions (less than 5 meters long and 1.9 m high for the basic version), the head-up display that provides the most important information, the position of driving identical to that of a car that ensures excellent comfort, while the raised position of the seat guarantees optimal visibility on the road. Accessibility is simple and ensured by an ergonomic step in the cabin.

The New Scudo also offers a complete set of safety and ADAS features such as automatic recognition of road signs, automatic emergency braking activated when there is a high risk of collision, Lane Departure Warning, to warn the driver if the vehicle is exiting the lane and Blind Spot Alert which signals the presence of vehicles in the blind spot of the rear view mirror when overtaking.

The vehicle is also equipped with early warning systems for obstacles in the direction of travel, front collision warnings and a rear view camera which, offering a 180 ° panoramic view, makes parking maneuvers easier.

In terms of configurations, there are four possible configurations for the New Scudo, namely Van, Van Crew Cab, Cabin with body and Combi M1. On the other hand, there are three trim levels: Easy, Business and Lounge. In addition to the electric version, equipped with a 100 kW (136 HP) engine, four diesel engines are also available: 1.5-liter 102 or 120 HP version with 6-speed manual gearbox; 2.0-liter 145 bhp with 8-speed manual or automatic gearbox and the 177 bhp version, always combined with the 8-speed automatic gearbox.