Fiat Scudo: back to the future

ALSO BORN ELECTRIC – The Scudo is back in the Fiat price list, after the interregnum period in which the Lingotto intermediate size van was derived from the Renault Trafic and was called Talento. Therefore the third generation of the Fiat Scudo, produced alongside the “twins” Citroën Jumpy, Opel Vivaro, Peugeot Expert and Toyota Proace, strengthens the Fiat Professional range by allowing access to EMP2 platform conceived from the outset for electrification. So it is Electric shield it will join the eDucato, doubling the offer of zero-emission professional vehicles of the Turin brand, pending the debut of the Doblò on a Partner-Berlingo-Combo basis. And, speaking of the electric Fiat Scudo, it promises aautonomy up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle, so as to be the ideal solution for those who work in the city and in the first suburbs. The zero-emission version also boasts unique flexibility from a mission point of view, thanks to two battery sizes (50 and 75 kWh), a charging capacity of up to 11 kW in alternating current and up to 100 kW in direct current. to charge the battery, now even more capacious, to 80% in just 45 minutes.

USEFUL VOLUME FROM 4.6 TO 6.6 M3 – The load capacity of the Fiat Scudo it does not change whatever the engine is and remains the heart of the segment, with a load compartment volume of up to 6.6 cubic meters, a payload that exceeds one ton, with a towing capacity of 1 ton. Basically the Scudo is declined in three formats: S (460 cm), base (490 cm) And Maxi (530 cm), obtained with two wheelbase variants and two measures for the rear overhang. With cargo volumes of 4.6, 5.3 or 6.1 cubic meters, expandable by 500 dm3 thanks to the Moduwork system and with a maximum capacity that reaches 1.4 tons, the new Fiat Scudo achieves an excellent result in the relationship between external dimensions and load volume. Moduwork transforms the passenger seat into a workstation and allows for an extension of the load compartment so as to be able to transport objects up to 4 meters long (in the Maxi version with long wheelbase and increased overhang) and to increase the volume by half a cubic meter , up to an altitude of 6.6. The Fiat Professional commercial vehicle is therefore so flexible that it is able to satisfy most of the freight transport needs for many types of users, from plumbing operators to shipbuilders to home delivery professionals.

FOR THE TRANSPORT OF GOODS AND PEOPLE – The Fiat Scudo 2022 is proposed in four configurations (Van, Crew Cab double cab van, Cabin cruiser with cargo bed and Combi with M1 vehicle homologation), three trim levels (Easy, Business and Lounge) and four diesel engines in addition to the electric powertrain. The entire range is also available in an electric version, from the Van version to the cab model, to the Crew Cab and Combi van (the latter with a maximum of 9 seats), making the new Fiat Professional very attractive in the passenger transport sector. for body builders and the recreational vehicle market, a sector in which Fiat Professional has been a leader in Europe so far thanks to the performance of the Ducato. In addition to the electric version, equipped with a 100 kW power unit, they are also available four turbodiesel engines: 1.5-liter 102 or 120 hp with 6-speed manual gearbox; 2-liter 145 HP with 8-speed automatic and 6-speed manual and 2-liter 177 HP, always combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

DRIVING ASSISTANTS – Thanks also to the presence of electric power steering and an authentic battery of radar, sensors and cameras, the Fiat Scudo allows the adoption of a number of driving assistants, 14 in total. These include automatic recognition of road signs, automatic emergency braking, activated when there is a high risk of collision, the Lane Departure Warning and the monitoring of the blind spot of the rear-view mirror during overtaking (Blind Spot Alert), an important function that signals the presence of vehicles approaching behind you. The vehicle is also equipped with early warning systems for obstacles in the direction of travel, front collision warnings and a practical rear camera which, offering a 180 ° panoramic view, makes parking maneuvers easier. There is also Grip Control, to offer better traction on slippery surfaces, such as snow, mud or sand, while the head-up display provides the driver with all the most important information without distracting him from the road. In addition, the front and rear proximity sensors, together with the rear view camera, allow you to perform parking maneuvers with the utmost simplicity and safety.