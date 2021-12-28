Fiat SUV: features, design, engines

Fiat is working on a new compact SUV for Europe. The model will be produced from 2023 at the Stellantis plant in Tychy together with two other SUVs from Jeep and Alfa Romeo. There has been a lot of talk lately Fiat Pulse, the SUV launched this fall in Brazil by the leading Italian carmaker.

Fiat Pulse in Europe? the future B-SUV will be much better

The model is enjoying great success, as evidenced by the sales achieved so far, but also as evidenced by the interest aroused so far by this vehicle. Even in Europe Fiat customers they have noticed this model and many are asking for it to be marketed in our area as well. Like it the design, they like the interior and also the positive reviews from Brazil seem to have convinced many.

In reality though Fiat has other plans for our continent. In fact it will be another SUV that the Italian company intends to bring to the market starting from 2023. According to sources close to the Italian house, it is said that this car will be born on the platform STLA Small and which will have a length of around 410/415 Cm will be even better than the Fiat Pulse.

The usual well-informed ensure that the design of the future B-SUV it will be highly appreciated by the European customers of the brand and certainly not only by them. With this model, in fact, the goal is to attract new customers so far distant from the Turin brand. In short, it is the same strategy that the Italian company is adopting in Latin America with Fiat Pulse.

The on-board technology, the quality of the materials and the safety will also reach levels in this vehicle that have never been reached by the Italian manufacturer until now. Already in 2022 new details should leak about the future Fiat B-SUV which, however, from Turin already now they assure it will have nothing to envy to its Latin American counterpart but will be even more captivating.