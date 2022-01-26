Fiat, the new Stellantis SUV spotted | 2022 will be the year of the turning point

2022 seems to be the year of SUVs as the Fiat brand is also preparing a large vehicle to add to the list. Here are the exclusive photos of the prototype during road tests.

It is the year of SUVs, large vehicles suitable for motorways rather than for the small roads of certain European cities which for the occasion are becoming more and more green but without losing weight or getting slimmed down in size. For some time now, our country’s flagship house has also had a car that will enter this very crowded category.

The large prototype of the Fiat SUV already in the road test phase was spotted some time ago while wandering around secondary roads, however, mounting the classic camouflage that is assigned to cars in the experimental phase precisely to prevent paparazzi too zealous can reveal all the secrets of the vehicle even before its release on the market.

Now, the Brazilian and Italian newspapers have gone mad in perfect sync at the news that the named prototype Fiat Number 376 was spotted and promptly photographed as he wandered cautiously through the streets of Curvelo, a Brazilian town. And what kind of car newspaper would we be if we hadn’t recovered an exclusive photo of the SUV for you?

State secret!

It must be said that from the photos, not much shines through, despite the fact that the line of the medium is practically already in the public domain thanks to various graphics, created by motoring enthusiasts who had fun imagining what the newcomer to Fiat will be like once the preliminary experimentation phases are over.

This is how the Fiat 376 appears from behind the lenses of the cameras of Quadro Rodas, the Brazilian newspaper that he was able to get close enough to the prototype. It seems that Fiat is determined not to let anything show through these shots: look at what kind of camouflage has been put on the SUV!

The squared-off vehicle that hides under it a line vaguely similar to that of the coupe with a certain height from the ground BMW X6, however, seems destined exclusively for the Brazilian market or in any case not to the European one, where it would certainly encounter fierce competition from cars that have already had years to establish themselves on the market, such as the aforementioned Bavarian. But will be Stellantis to make the final decision