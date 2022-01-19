Fiat Tipo 2022, that’s why experts bet on a great success like for Panda

There is great anticipation for Fiat Tipo Hybrid 2022. The new model will focus the automaker’s progress with the tradition of this sedan. In some way, Stellantis intends to follow in the wake of what has been done with the Fiat Panda, the historic city car also available in a hybrid version.

As the spy photos suggest, Fiat Tipo Hybrid 2022 could have aluminum-colored decorative inserts or even specific rims with similarities to the Cross version. On the sedan the height from the ground could therefore be raised by a few centimeters, but without all-wheel drive. The price should be low, as long as you accept some compromise in terms of assembly and quality of the plastics. Let’s see better:

Success announced for Fiat Tipo Hybrid 2022?

Fiat Tipo Hybrid 2022 it could represent that missing piece in the chessboard of the range able to satisfy new customer segments. The hybrid version would join the two diesels and a three-cylinder turbo petrol. More versatile than its predecessor, this new supercharged unleaded petrol engine delivers an output of 100hp for a displacement of 1.0 when the previous four-cylinder had 95hp for a 1.4 displacement.

IS on the side of the couple that the difference is significant with 190 Nm available against the previous 127 Nm. Two power levels are offered in diesel with 95hp and 130hp for the most generous engine of the selection. A recalibrated six-speed manual gearbox accompanies the Tipo engines as well as the standard Tipo.

Fiat Tipo is equipped with the UConnect infotainment system 5 like the new electric 500. Its 10.25-inch touchscreen has been significantly improved while the 7-inch instrument cluster, behind a redesigned steering wheel, becomes 100% digital.

The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection protocols are part of the new Tipo, as well as the wireless charging system for smartphones. The car can be equipped with the latest advanced group driver assistance systems such as traffic sign recognition, lane keeping, driver fatigue detector, adaptive high beam, blind spots and hands-free access.

Points in common with the Cross Type version

Fiat Tipo Cross has the new front that characterizes the new model. The grille has been widened and protrudes under the slightly reworked headlights. The latter are decorated with a new Led strip in the upper part. Previously, a line of discontinuous LEDs emphasized each one in the lower part, but today this style is already outdated.

The second big change concerns the brand logo, whose circular badge on a red background is replaced, only on the front, with a large chrome-plated Fiat logo.

The fog lights at the base of the shield are surrounded by chrome inserts in the shape of a reclined L. The side skirts and rear bumper base are also equipped with matching gray protective elements that give a robust appearance to this Tipo Cross. The roof bars, raised ground clearance and wider tires of this new version end up perfecting its rugged look.