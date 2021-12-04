Fiat Tipo City Cross promotion, why it is convenient and why not

The December promotions at Fiat cover the entire range, according to formulas already proposed in the past, but with the amounts revised based on the end of the eco-incentives. An example is the Contribution Price financing offered on Fiat Tipo City Cross, equipped with the 1.0 100 HP engine.

The list of 22,000 euros drops to 18,500 euros, but drops further to 16,500 euros with the loan; the formula therefore provides not to pay an advance, and to divide the expense into two parts: the first 12 monthly installments amount to 174.57 euros, while the next 84 are € 246.78 (TAN 6.85%, APR 8.55%).

These payments, which already include collection costs, make it possible to cover the entire amount, without the final installment. To accept the offer, an exchange or scrapping is required, but without the specific constraints of the previous eco-bonus; in case of online purchase, however, two coupons are included.

Benefits

With this loan proposed by Fiat, you can count on an initial discount of 5,500 euros; the absence of an advance allows you to pay only the installments, with a lower first year.

There is no final installment, and at the end the Tipo City Cross is owned: an interesting offer for those who will buy a new car, thinking of keeping it for a long time, and without too high expenses in the initial stages.

Disadvantages

A loan that binds you to installment payments for a long time, eight years in total. In addition, there is still the obligation to provide a car in exchange, or to be scrapped. Attention also to financial charges and compulsory contributions such as IPT and ELTs.

In summary