Fiat Tipo Cross Station Wagon: release, previews and spy photos

New look for the family. In addition to the covers applied to the wheel arches, the prototype also features black camouflage on the side skirts and bumpers. Taking up the Cross setting, the wagon could offer contrasting plastic protections for the underbody: the hatchback has in fact specific components with satin aluminum-effect moldings for the side, rear extractor and front skid plate. Inside there should be no significant changes compared to the current Tipo Station Wagon: the Cross will offer dedicated finishes and the same technologies already available in the range. With the facelift, in fact, a new 10.25 “Uconnect 5 infotainment and driving safety and assistance systems such as lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and detection of traffic signs arrived on the Turin average. driver fatigue.

Higher and with petrol or diesel engines. As for the five-door, the Tipo Cross SW should also offer a 4-centimeter raised trim, with a new suspension setting and wheels with larger tires derived from the 500X. As for the engines, however, the raised family should re-propose the units introduced by the recent restyling of the Tipo range: there will be space for diesel and petrol engines in the price list, but it is not yet certain whether they will be electrified or not. Segment C can currently be ordered with a 100 bhp three-cylinder Gse 1.0 T3 from the Firefly Turbo family or with the 95 bhp 1.3 Multijet or 130 bhp 1.6 Multijet diesel.