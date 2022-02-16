Fiat Tipo Hybrid, the best-selling Italian crossover is ‘sustainable’

And so, after the 500 Hybrid and Panda Hybrid, the New 500 and Ulysse with electric engines, Fiat is today launching the new 500X and Tipo with the Hybrid 48 Volt engine. Thus continues the path towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility by the Turin-based manufacturer, and the promise to create a real new range with low and zero emissions.

As CEO Olivier Francois explained, Fiat’s electrification process continues. With the launch of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, the range of the Italian brand is totally electrified. In line with its DNA, Fiat contributed to the diffusion and knowledge of hybrid technology, offering a simple technological solution, spreading awareness of the advantages and putting this technology “in people’s hands”. Even with the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid the same approach applies, a user friendly technological solutionbut at the same time extremely innovative and smart.

Fiat 500X Hybrid, partnership with (RED) continues

The new Fiat 500X Hybrid represents a further important step in the brand’s journey, which responds to the growing demand for this technology in the reference segment and above (+ 30% in the last year). As well as for the compact sedan Fiat Tipo, with 500X the partnership with (RED) continuesthe car is launched on the market in the preparation of the Special Series (RED), contributing in a coherent way to spreading the message that each of us can contribute to a just cause and be alongside (RED) in the fight against pandemics.

On all versions of the 500X with hybrid powertrain it will be present the “Hybrid”On the tailgate, made up of two leaves with blue dewdrops, a more charged tone than that chosen for the 500 and Panda, which indicates the technological evolution of the engine.

The new hybrid engine chosen by Fiat

Fiat equips the 500X Hybrid with a innovative engine which is not only sustainable for the environment and accessible due to low operating costs, but also represents a simple and human-centered technology, under the banner of “Tech it easy”, to meet the mobility needs of customers, without unnecessary complexity.

The secret of performance of 500X Hybrid lies in the synergy between the new-generation FireFly engine, a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol capable of unleashing 130 HP with a torque of 240 Nm, and the 48 Volt and 15 Volt e-motor KW, in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Italian crossover Fiat 500X becomes hybrid

Fiat 500X Hybrid is the ideal car for young people looking for a unique style, who move around the city every day, but also love to travel outside the city without compromise, attentive to technology, sustainability and consumption. Always on the podium in Italy, the 500X is in fact one of the best-selling cars of its segment in our country; and that is why it does not fear competition and boasts a winning percentage of over 60% over competitors.

With the launch of the Model Year 2022 Fiat has also renewed the external look, we see a new 500 logo on the front, while at the rear we find the vigorous “FIAT” lettering, synonymous with belonging and personality. Two design details that make the 500X even more modern. The car is available in the price list in the Cult, Club, Cross and Sport trim levels and with the two bodies Hatchback and Dolcevita with soft top. The 500X range includes the 1.0 GSE T3 120 bhp FWD, 1.3 Multijet 95 bhp and 1.6 Multijet II 130 bhp engines which, together with the newly created Hybrid version, constitute an offer capable of satisfying all customer mobility needs.

The Fiat 500X Hybrid will be produced at the Melfi plant in Italy and can be ordered in the main European markets; will be available at dealerships from April 2022. Il list of the 500X Club 1.5 130 CV Hybrid version starts at 29,400 euros.