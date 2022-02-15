Fiat Tipo, the ideal successful car for families today also a hybrid

The path in electrification began with the 500 Hybrid and Panda Hybrid, continued with the New 500 and the Ulysse with electric engines and today sees the launch of the new 500X and Tipo with the 48 Volt Hybrid engine. Fiat thus keeps its promise to offer at least one low-emission version for each model and takes another step along the way of the energy transition and sustainable mobility.

The words of CEO Olivier Francois

Fiat CEO and CMO Stellantis said: “The path of electrification of Fiat continues. With the launch of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, equipped with the new 48-volt Hybrid technology, the range is fully electrified. Today we can offer all our customers a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost, and I am extremely proud of this because it is consistent with our vision: “It’s only green when it’s green for all “. But that’s not all. Our journey to the sustainable mobility for everyone continues, the goal – as I have already announced – is to launch a new vehicle every year as early as next year, each with an electric engine and to have a fully electric range from 2027 ”.

Today with the new 500X Hybrid (prices) and Hybrid type the approach adopted so far by the company is valid: a user friendly technological solution, but at the same time extremely innovative and smart. The two cars are a further important step in the brand’s path that responds to the growing demand for this technology in the reference segment and above.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid (RED)

Goes on the partnership with (RED) also on the new Tipo Hybrid, which thus contributes consistently to spreading the message that each of us can contribute to a just cause and be at (RED) side in the fight against pandemics. Hybrid type in this way becomes more sustainable and more socially relevant.

The new 48 Volt Hybrid engine

Tipo Hybrid is equipped with an engine that is not only sustainable for the environment and accessible due to low running costs, but which also represents a technology that first of all wants to be simple and human-centered, under the banner of “Tech it easy”, of progress that does not need complicated instruction booklets to be used to its full potential. Fiat launches this new engine, which is at the service of customers’ daily lives, to meet their mobility needs without unnecessary complexity.

The secret of performance Type Hybrid is the synergy between the new generation FireFly engine, a 1.5 liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of delivering up to 130 HP with a torque of 240Nm, and the 48 Volt and 15 KW e-motor, in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The sustainability of the Fiat Tipo Hybrid

Fiat launches a proposal that is deemed ideal for families who are looking for a versatile and functional car to meet the daily needs of movement also thanks to the reintroduction of the automatic transmission in the range, a car to go anywhere, practical and spacious, which also respects the environment.

The new Tipo Hybrid joins the range of a model that has sold more than one million units since its launch and best-selling model of the C segment of compact sedans and station wagons in Italy, qualifying as a “family mover” par excellence. available in 4 versions – Like, City Life, City Cross and Cross – declined on the hatchback body and in the very spacious station wagon version. The range of engines in the price list is also very wide, in addition to the Hybrid version, it includes a 100 bhp 1.0 T3 petrol engine, the 95 bhp 1.3 SDE diesel engine and the 130 bhp 1.6 diesel top-of-the-range engine.