Fiat Uno Ciao, limited edition of 250 – Auto World

There Fiat Uno it is a distant memory for the Italian market, a model that for years has invaded our streets but which for several years has already represented a vintage car that the new generations do not even remember. As often happens, however, the Italian brand has kept this name alive in some markets, including Brazil with slightly different shapes and designs compared to the model known in Italy. Even in South America, however, it is time to say goodbye to this name definitively: Stellantis has thus created the Fiat Uno Ciao, a limited edition that will be sold in only 250 units on the domestic market. a swan song after 37 years of production in Betim.

The Fiat Uno Ciao will be available exclusively in Silverston Gray, paired with dark-finish 14-inch alloy wheels, black mirrors, body-colored door handles, the colors of the Italian flag on the Uno badge on the tailgate, as well as a set of special stickers on the profile with the phrase “The Story of a Legend”. Inside, Uno Ciao maintains the dark tones present on the livery, combining various shades of gray and black upholstery. On the dashboard there will be the plate with the progressive number of the limited edition units, thus making the Fiat Uno Ciao an authentic collector’s item, especially for fans of the Turin brand.

Standard features include air conditioning, power steering, LCD screen on the instrument panel, center armrest, audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB port, dual airbags, power windows, ABS, EBD, Isofix mounts, roof storage compartment, a second rear-view mirror for child monitoring, split and fold-down rear seats. The range of engines will include the four-cylinder Firefly Evo 1.0-liter capable of delivering 72hp on petrol and 75hp on ethanol, with 93Nm of torque in both cases. All combined with front-wheel drive and five-speed manual gearbox. As for the price, the Fiat Uno Ciao will have a list that will start from 84,990 Brazilian Reals, about 13,100 euros. “The Uno was their best-selling vehicle in our region – said Herlander Zola, director of Fiat in South America – Since 1984, Fiat has produced 4,379,356 units at the Betim plant in Brazil. “ The current generation was launched in 2010, with two restylings first in 2014 and then in 2016. In our eyes this model looks more like a Panda than a Uno but in reality it actually derives from the original car presented in 1983 based on a design by Giorgetto Giugiaro, whose production in Italy ended in 1995.