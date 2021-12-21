Fiat Uno Ciao: photos, interiors and features

250 copies to say Hello. After almost 4.4 million units produced in the Betim factory, Fiat has decided to create a numbered version with unique characteristics. The external color is called Silverstone Gray and is combined with the glossy black roof and specific 14 “alloy wheels. The Italian flag is reproduced for the Uno logo on the tailgate, while in the passenger compartment there is a plate with the progressive numbering of the specimen. on the passenger side. A sticker with the words “Uno Ciao: the story of a legend” is also applied to the side guards. The interiors are covered with two-tone finishes in dark tones, and the front central armrest, air conditioning, the power steering, the LCD screen in the center of the instrumentation, the panoramic internal mirror to control the rear passengers and the audio system with bluetooth and USB socket.

The story of the Brazilian Uno. The current Fiat Uno, presented in 2010, is in fact the second generation of the model: the first was built from 1984 to 2013 with various restylings and technical updates and the end of its career was celebrated with a special series called Grazie Mille ( since 1994 the model had been renamed Mille in Brazil, while it continued to be marketed under the name Uno in Argentina). Over the years, the Uno / Mille has brought numerous previews to the South American market, such as the first 1.0 petrol engine (1990), the first air conditioning in the small segment (1994) and the Start & Stop (2015).