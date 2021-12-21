Fiat Uno Ciao: photos, interiors and features
Fiat Uno – Farewell to Brazil with the Ciao “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/ 2021/12/21 / fiat_uno_ciao_interni_foto_brasile / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Fiat-Uno-Ciao-03.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ new-models / 2021/12/21 / fiat_uno_ciao_interni_foto_brasile / gallery / rbig / 2021-Fiat-Uno-Ciao-03.jpg “,” caption “:”
Fiat Uno – Farewell to Brazil with the Ciao “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/ 2021/12/21 / fiat_uno_ciao_interni_foto_brasile / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Fiat-Uno-Ciao-04.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ new-models / 2021/12/21 / fiat_uno_ciao_interni_foto_brasile / gallery / rbig / 2021-Fiat-Uno-Ciao-04.jpg “,” caption “:”
Fiat Uno – Farewell to Brazil with the Ciao “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”