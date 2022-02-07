Fiat Uno returns to the limelight as an SUV in 2022-2023. Here’s how it will look

What if he comes back there Fiat Uno? And update to the new stylistic canons of the market and therefore have the appearance of an SUV? The spy photos circulating these days let us imagine this scenario. Front-wheel drive Fiat Uno was introduced in March 1983 in Geneva. Its appearance on the market helped to restore the positions lost by this producer during the energy crisis of the 1970s.

The model was the result of the largest financial investment in the history of the company at the time, and the hopes were justified: Uno achieved tremendous success in its segment and became truly huge. In the early years of its production, this brand carried a ‘out of three cars produced in Italy. Fiat. One remained the most popular of the Apennine peninsula for over ten years. Let’s see better:

And if the Fiat Uno returns as an SUV 2022-2023?

The new Fiat Uno, according to rumors that would have been snatched from the Stellantis headquarters, could become a compact suv with the intention of intercepting both the younger audience and the nostalgic one linked to the historic model. All to be launched on the market at a naturally competitive cost.

Over the years, more than 8 million units of cars have been sold. In May 1995 the Fiat Uno it was taken off the assembly line in Italy and moved abroad. The sedan, modernized in 2004, is equipped with a new practical steering wheel and is finished with modern and refined materials.

A well-designed cabin leaves plenty of legroom and the steering column is height-adjustable. L’basic equipment includes power steering, electric roof lights, seat belt pretensioners, electric locks, air conditioning, sunroof, electric windows and mirrors, for a fee the trunk is 290 liters and the load capacity of the car is 400 kg.

New stylistic canons for Fiat Uno 2022-2023

They therefore look great stylistic changes for Fiat Uno 2022-2023. The first models of the base configuration used an obsolete 0.903-liter engine (45 hp, a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour), similar to that equipped with the Fiat 127.

In 1985, the new Fire Engine series, 0.999 l, equipped with Magneti-Marelli Injection and products with new automated technology on a robotic line. This 4-cylinder 8-valve petrol engine (55 hp, 83 Nm) was installed on the Brazilian version for quite a long time.

Many other more powerful petrol and diesel engines were subsequently used. For example, the power of a 1.4-liter gasoline engine with a Uno Turbo model was originally 100 hp. Since 1989, the power has been 114 hp.

This car developed a speed of over 200 kilometers per hour, and the acceleration time from zero to 100 kilometers per hour did not exceed 8.3 seconds. Over the years, the model also installed 0.9-liter (45hp), 1.0-liter (46hp), 1.1-liter (51-57hp), 1.5-liter (76hp) petrol engines ), diesel 1.7 l (58 hp), 1.9 l (60 hp) and 1.4-liter turbodiesel (72 hp).

Fiat Uno with a 1.4-liter R4 8V engine (71 hp, 106 Nm) accelerates to 100 kilometers per hour in 12.4 seconds, the maximum speed is 165 kilometers per hour.

The model is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Independent front suspension with spring struts, wishbones and anti-roll bar. Semi-dependent rear with trailing arms, coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers. Front disc and rear drum brakes, ABS as an option.