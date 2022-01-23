Fiat’s new Coupe SUV has been spotted again

New sighting for the future SUV Coupe of Fiat that the main Italian carmaker plans to launch in Brazil by the end of the year. The camouflaged prototype of the vehicle was again immortalized on the road with heavy camouflage. Recall that this model, called project 376, it will be larger and more sophisticated than Fiat Pulse.

New sighting in Brazil for the prototype of the future Fiat Fastback Coupé SUV

The Fiat car was spotted in a petrol station in Curvelo (MG). Recall that the city of Minas Gerais hosts the Autódromo dos Cristais, used by the brands of the Stellantis group, owner of Fiat, as a test bed for its future models. Apparently, despite the extensive camouflage, the car already has the definitive bodywork.

According to the usual well-informed the future Fiat Fastback, a name that has yet to be made official, will be quite bigger than Pulse. The dimensions should be even wider than what will be its biggest rival, the 4.28 meter long Volkswagen Nivus.

In this way, Fiat will be able to compete on the Brazilian car market with Volkswagen with a smaller and a larger model. But the Italian company is taking precautions so that the new SUV does not take away space for other products of the Stellantis group, such as, for example, the Jeep Renegade.

In fact, the two models will be very different in style. Fiat Fastback will have an extremely sporty look and aerodynamic design, typical of a Coupé SUV. Therefore the two models should intercept different customers.

The level of camouflage of the cars photographed under test is one of the thermometers to estimate the release date. The prototype seen at Curve it it is still heavily disguised. However, although it looks like a “mule”, the unit already has its final form. This suggests that the debut of the model in the second half of 2022, as predicted by the rest of the Stellantis group itself, is quite probable.

We will therefore see in the coming weeks what else will emerge about this awaited Fiat model destined to make people talk about itself at length. Latin America and most likely also in Europe where, however, his arrival is not expected at the moment. In fact, the Italian house seems to have other plans for our market where a model of this type should also arrive anyway. But we will have clearer ideas on this later next March 1st when Stellantis reveals its plans for its 14 brands.

