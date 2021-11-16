FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The 16 called up by the CT Sacchetti for the first window

Rome. After the glories of Belgrade and the Japanese cavalcade, Italbasket returns to the field with new goals. After having amazed the world of basketball with the Olympic qualification after 17 years, the national team begins its journey towards the World Cup which will be played in 2023 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In the first “window” of qualifying for the FIBA ​​World Cup, Russia (26 November in St. Petersburg) and the Netherlands of coach Maurizio Buscaglia (29 November at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago in Milan) are on the road for the team of coach Meo Sacchetti. .

Two commitments that are anything but simple in the group that also includes Iceland (double confrontation scheduled for February 2022).

The broadcaster that will broadcast the tenders will be made known after the assignment of the rights by FIBA.

Five Olympic athletes on the roster (Mannion, Pajola, Tessitori, Tonut and Vitali). Very first call for Bruno Mascolo and Alessandro Lever.

“We can’t wait to start again – said the CT – because the magical wake of the summer just experienced has not ended. People still want Azzurro and we are still hungry for victories. The goal in front of us is great: participating again in the World Cup would mean settling regularly on the levels that Italbasket deserves and above all it would mean being able to play again for the Olympics, a crazy goal.

Let’s start again continuing a path that up to now has given us great satisfaction, that is with a very young and prospective group. Young people to whom we want to give new opportunities to show their value and gain international experience. The generational change is in full swing and we have a duty to work on this track to guarantee the future of the national team. I hope that the fans will fill the Forum not only to support our boys but also to start feeling the atmosphere that will be breathed next summer at the European Championship “.

The match against the “Oranje” is organized by Master Group Sport, commercial advisor of the Italian Basketball Federation.

For several days it has been possible to buy tickets for the Azzurri’s match against the Netherlands at the Mediolanum Forum. Tickets are on sale in all Vivaticket ticket offices and on the Vivaticket.com website at the following link: https://www.vivaticket.com/it/ticket/italia-vs-paesi-bassi/169452

For FIP members there is a promotion for the purchase of a reduced-price ticket. For reservations and information, the email to contact is eventi@lombardia.fip.it.

Requests must be received through the FIP affiliated companies and not from individual members. The deadline for reservations is November 23rd.

The 16 Azzurri

# 1 Niccolò Mannion (2001, 190, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

# 4 Leonardo Candi (1997, 190, P / G, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)

# 7 Stefano Tonut (1993, 194, G, Umana Reyer Venice)

# 14 Bruno Mascolo (1996, 190, P, Bertram Derthona Basket Tortona)

# 16 Amedeo Vittorio Tessitori (1994, 208, C, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

# 18 Matteo Spagnolo (2003, 194, P, Vanoli Cremona)

# 19 Raphael Gaspardo (1993, 207, A, Happy Casa Brindisi)

# 22 Giordano Bortolani (2000, 193, G, Nutribullet Treviso)

# 31 Michele Vitali (1991, 196, G / A, Umana Reyer Venezia)

# 34 Mouhamet Rassoul Diouf (2001, 206, A, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)

# 35 Leonardo Totè (1997, 211, A / C, Fortitudo Kigili Bologna)

# 44 Davide Alviti (1996, 200, A, A | X Armani Exchange Milan)

# 45 Nicola Akele (1995, 203, A, Nutribullet Treviso)

# 50 Gabriele Procida (2002, 201, G / A, Fortitudo Kigili Bologna)

# 52 Alessandro Lever (1998, 208, A / C, Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste)

# 54 Alessandro Pajola (1999, 194, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

Players available

Tommaso Baldasso (1998, 192, P / G, Fortitudo Kigili Bologna)

Davide Casarin (2003, 196, G, Nutribullet Treviso)

Diego Flaccadori (1996, 193, P, Dolomiti Energia Trentino)

Andrea Pecchia (1997, 197, G, Vanoli Cremona)

Michele Ruzzier (1993, 181, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

Mattia Udom (1993, 200, A, Happy Casa Brindisi)

Riccardo Visconti (1998, 197, G, Happy Casa Brindisi)

Alessandro Zanelli (1992, 188, P, Happy Casa Brindisi)

The staff

Federal President: Giovanni Petrucci

Head of Delegation: Salvatore Trainotti

Technical Commissioner: Meo Sacchetti

Assistants: Lele Molin, Piero Bucchi, Paolo Galbiati

Physical Trainer: Matteo Panichi

Orthopedist: Raffaele Cortina

Doctor: Sandro Senzameno

Physiotherapists: Roberto Oggioni, Francesco Ciallella

Team Manager: Massimo Valle

Press Officer: Francesco D’Aniello

Videomaker: Marco Cremonini

Materials Workers: Curzio Garofoli, Andrea Annessa

The program

Monday 22nd November

2.00 pm – Meeting in Rome at CPO Acqua Acetosa

18.00 / 20.00 – Training

Tuesday 23 November

10.00 / 12.30 – Training

17.00 / 19.30 – Training

Wednesday 24th November

9.00 / 10.30 – Training

13.30 – Departure for St. Petersburg

Thursday 25th November

10.00 / 10.50 – Training

16.45 / 18.15 – Training

Friday 26th November

11.00 / 12.00 – Training

17.00 in Italy (19.00 local time) Russia-Italy at Yubileyniy Sport Complex

Following return to Italy in Milan

Saturday 27th November

17.00 / 19.30 – Training

Sunday 28th November

10.00 / 11.30 – Training

17.00 / 19.00 – Training

Monday 29th November

10.00 / 11.00 – Training

20.30 Italy-Netherlands at Mediolanum Forum in Assago (Milan)

Tuesday 30th November

End of meeting

The schedule of group H

November 26, 2021

Netherlands-Iceland

Russia-Italy

November 29, 2021

Italy-Netherlands

Iceland-Russia

February 24, 2022

Iceland-Italy

Russia-Netherlands

February 27, 2022

Italy-Iceland

Netherlands-Russia

July 1, 2022

Iceland-Netherlands

Italy-Russia

July 4, 2022

Netherlands-Italy

Russia-Iceland

All windows

First stage

1 – 22/30 November 2021

2 – 21 February / 1 March 2023

3 – 27 June / 5 July 2022

Second phase

1 – 22/30 August 2022

2 – 7/15 November 2022

3 – 20/28 February 2023

All groups

Group A

Serbia, Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia

Group B

Belarus, Great Britain, Greece, Turkey

Group C

Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Slovenia

Group D

Israel, Germany, Estonia, Poland

Group E

France, Portugal, Hungary, Montenegro

Group F

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic

Group G

Georgia, North Macedonia, Spain, Ukraine

Group H

Russia, the Netherlands, Iceland, Italy

The format of the 2023 World Cup

For the first time in history, the FIBA ​​World Cup will be held in more than one nation. The thirty-two qualified teams (12 from Europe, 8 from Asia-Oceania, 7 from the Americas and 5 from Africa) will be divided into eight groups of four teams each that will face each other with the formula of the Italian group. The first two classified of each group will enter the second phase, where they will be divided into four groups of four teams each that will face each other in an Italian group. The top two in each group will then compete from the quarterfinals to the finals. The group stage will take place in the cities of Okinawa (Japan), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bocaue, Quezon City, Pasay and Pasig (Manila municipality). The final phase of the tournament will also take place in the capital of the Philippines. Japan and the Philippines are qualified as host countries (they will play the non-ranked qualifiers). Sub judice the automatic qualification of Indonesia, the third host country: the team will get the pass only if it finishes among the first eight teams of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup, which will be played in July 2022 in Jakarta.

The road to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

From the 2023 World Cup it will be possible to qualify for the Olympics of the following year in Paris. Final classification of the World Cup in hand, the first two European teams, the first two teams of the Americas and the first best placed national teams of Africa, Asia and Oceania access directly to the Games. The sixteen remaining teams plus two additional teams for each continent will create four pre-Olympic tournaments of six teams each. Only the winners of each tournament will fly to Paris.