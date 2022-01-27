fiber for € 15.99. Revolution, but there are those who are angry about the strange exclusion

Iliad had already revolutionized the world of mobile telephony with an offer at really bargain prices.

Since Iliad arrived in the world of smartphones, all the others have been forced to heavily lower their rates. For many, Iliad’s arrival on mobile telephony represented a watershed. But now the large French operator is also landing on the fixed line with a fiber at a cost that has never been seen before. We see the limits and potential of this objectively unique offer. Let’s start immediately with the controversies that never fail. In fact, many have complained that this offer is actually limited only to those Italians who also have Iliad on their smartphone. But in reality this doesn’t seem to be a big problem. First of all, there are many Italians who have Iliad on their smartphone and then if a company decides to reward its customers, you don’t see what’s wrong with it. For non-customers the offer is not very convenient because it costs just over € 23 per month.

Let’s see if it suits you

Not bad, but basically in line with the market. Before looking at the technical specifications of this connection with the fiber, let’s see if it is convenient or not to join. Surely many Italians will join because today this price is objectively almost half that of competitors. If you are not an Iliad customer on your smartphone, you need to evaluate whether it is convenient for us to abandon our mobile network operator and adopt Iliad on both mobile and landline. If, on the other hand, at least one of the members already has Iliad as a mobile operator at home, the convenience is certainly evident. 1 Gbps in download and 300 Mbps in upload: these are the specifications declared for this fiber, but as we know they will be difficult to achieve in practice.

The installation costs 39.99 euros. To be spent obviously only once.

This innovative offering is sure to be very successful.