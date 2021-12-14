Fiber, from now on opposing the wiring will be prohibited

The new one will come into force on December 24th Electronic Communications Code, legislation destined to slightly change the cards on the table as regards Internet contracts and also the sanctioning powers granted to Agcom. The Code has almost 100 articles and the legislative decree with which it was issued dates back to 8 November (publication in the Official Gazette on 9 December 2021).

The most important news, we said, primarily concern the contracts: Service providers will need to prepare at least one offer from 12 months, and in general they will no longer be able to impose contracts with a duration exceeding 24 months. It is also forbidden to bind the customer with the installments, because – according to the Code – “An installment contract for the installation of a physical connection does not include terminal equipment, such as a router or modem, and does not prevent consumers from exercising their rights under this article”.

Credit: Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

The right of withdrawal it can be exercised without penalties and deactivation costs in the presence of changes to the contractual conditions, “Unless the proposed changes are solely for the benefit of the end user, are of a purely administrative nature and have no negative effect on the end user or are directly imposed by Union or national law”. As for the timing, we talk about sixty days from the communication of the changes in question.

As anticipated in the introduction, changes are also expected on the front sanctions. Violations by operators could be hit with “ordinary” fines ranging from 50 thousand to one million euros, but also with heavier penalties (from 240 thousand to 5 million) if warnings or orders are violated. To these figures is added the reimbursement “Of any sums unjustifiably charged to users, indicating the deadline within which to comply, in any case not less than thirty days”.

To the abuse of dominant positionspecifically, there is a pecuniary administrative sanction “Not less than 2 percent and not more than 5 percent of the turnover achieved by the same subject in the last financial statements approved prior to notification of the dispute”.

But now we come to the most interesting news for common users. In fact, starting from the entry into force of the new code, it will no longer be possible prevent fiber cabling of condominiums or residential areas without a valid reason. The “contrary” neighbor, therefore, will be forced to adapt and allow support “Of antennas, of supports”, as well as the “Passage of pipes, wires or any other system, in the building owned by him, necessary to satisfy the user requests of the tenants or condominiums”. In case of damage, it will be up to the operator to restore everything. And obviously the works must not permanently affect the external appearance of the property.

Finally waiting for one complete geographic mapping of the installations and offers available to be consulted on the website www.bandaultralarga.italia.it.