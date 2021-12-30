Fiber Telephony: ILIAD will arrive in the fixed telephony market in 2022 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

With the arrival of the new year, Iliad Italy will arrive soon also in fixed telephony market, now expected for some time.

Already in mid-2020, after obtaining the general authorization from the MISE to operate also in fixed telephony, the operator had formalized a agreement with Open Fiber for the use of the FTTH Fiber network up to 1 Gbps.

Initially, the launch window was declared “By summer 2021” instead, according to what was reiterated at the Iliad Group conference on March 16, 2021, too “before summer 2021 “, suggesting that the landing in the fixed was now imminent.

Despite this, during a presentation held in May 2021 to update the financial results, the CEO of Iliad Group, Thomas Reynaud, had announced that the launch in the fixed broadband segment would have been postponed to “After the summer of 2021”, without providing a more precise time window.

The same indication was also provided by them financial documents, which did not provide a more precise time window.

Freebox in Italy and hypothetical Iliadbox brand

Even before the postponement of the launch window, in April 2021 the news had emerged that in France a Freebox OS update, the operating system that characterizes proprietary devices such as modem routers Freebox.

On that occasion, in the devices available in France it had been support for the Italian language has been added, which can already be selected on the Freebox Pop modem.

The modem in question should be the device that Iliad will propose in Italy for the debut in the fixed network. Furthermore, for fixed network services on Italian territory, the operator could use the Iliadbox brand, which would resume the brand “Freebox” used in France.

This brand was present this summer, by mistake, in some promotional totems introduced in some Iliad Corners, which were then covered with a band with the Iliad logo.

Activation also via SIMBOX Iliad

As regards the distribution method which will allow customers to activate the new fixed network offers, as well as the possibility of activating them directly online, in the sales process of the fixed network should also be involved SIMBOX.

In this case, to allow customers to also subscribe to fiber offers, the SIMBOXes should be updated by adding the possibility of check coverage, typing your address, and if present proceed with signing of the contract.

In this way, through the SIMBOXs it will be possible to independently sign both a mobile network contract and a fixed network contract.

Agreement with FiberCop and launch of the landline now imminent

In addition to the aforementioned partnership with Open Fiber, the August 9, 2021 Iliad has announced that it has signed the co-investment agreement with FiberCop, the network company of TIM also participated by KKR and Fastweb, with the aim of developing the FTTH fiber access market.

It is fair to point out that the latter agreement it does not replace the previous one with Open Fiber, but will allow Iliad to have two partners in the field with which it will soon launch its fixed network services.

Speaking of the market launch, the most recent update took place during the presentation of financial results of the Iliad Group for third quarter of 2021.

In some slide dedicated, also illustrated by CEO Thomas Reynaud on the afternoon of November 16, 2021, the statement was present “The fixed broadband offer is on the launch pad”, Besides “Imminent launch of fixed broadband”.

Furthermore, in the slide addressed to mobile and fixed networks of the three operators of the Iliad Group, active respectively in France (Free), Poland (Play and UPC) and Italy, the wording “Finalization of our landline launch”, recalling in this case the strategic agreements with Open Fiber and FiberCop.

Once again, therefore, the Group has hinted that the launch it should be forthcoming, but in this case without indicating a further delay in timing or a reference period.

In conclusion, even after several months from the postponement, the last concrete indication that the operator left us is the one that foresees the launch “After summer 2021”.

We also remind you that the Iliad Group board has repeatedly reiterated its intention preserve the so-called launch-impact, avoiding providing precise information on the exact launch date, as well as on the operator’s strategy and on the characteristics of its offer.

