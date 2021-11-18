FiberCop and Connectivia sign the co-investment agreement to accelerate fiber diffusion in Italy
Connectivia’s adhesion to the co-investment offer – which the TIM Group realizes through FiberCop – follows that of other important operators, such as Fastweb And Iliad and confirms the validity of the FiberCop investment plan which will ensure FTTH coverage of 75% of the gray and black areas of the country by 2025.
The agreement reached confirms the effectiveness of the model of the co-investment which allows all interested operators to participate in the development of optical fiber in Italy within a framework of competition infrastructural. Furthermore, it accelerates the overcoming of the digital divide on the national territory and allows the migration of families and businesses to ultra-broadband connections with speeds greater than 1 Gigabit per second.
(Teleborsa) 17-11-2021 15:25