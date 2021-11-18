FiberCop and Connectivia sign the co-investment agreement to accelerate fiber diffusion in Italy

(Teleborsa) –, infrastructure company of, And, have signed awhich will make it possible to develop the access market(FTTH). The parties have in fact defined Connectivia’s participation in the co-investment project on the FiberCop network, a Group company that builds the secondary fiber optic access network up to the homes. Under this agreement Connectivia will use, in 6 municipalities of the, the secondary access network inup to FiberCop homes according to the “Access to optical cabinet” model, based on the purchase, in IRU mode at 20 years, of dedicated fiber infrastructure equipment (primary and secondary splitters and optical connection brackets).

Connectivia’s adhesion to the co-investment offer – which the TIM Group realizes through FiberCop – follows that of other important operators, such as Fastweb And Iliad and confirms the validity of the FiberCop investment plan which will ensure FTTH coverage of 75% of the gray and black areas of the country by 2025.

The agreement reached confirms the effectiveness of the model of the co-investment which allows all interested operators to participate in the development of optical fiber in Italy within a framework of competition infrastructural. Furthermore, it accelerates the overcoming of the digital divide on the national territory and allows the migration of families and businesses to ultra-broadband connections with speeds greater than 1 Gigabit per second.

(Teleborsa) 17-11-2021 15:25