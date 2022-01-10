Fibercop, Calcagno: “Industrial project with solid foundations. Single network? Let’s go on even without “

The single network? “We have talked about it too much and for too long. We let the shareholders work. If there are industrial conditions, we will go on otherwise it goes on alone, single network or no single network does not change our role and our purpose“. TOlberto Calcagno CEO of Fastweb dissociates himself from the cancan e regarding Fibercop and Kkr’s moves on Tim he merely points out that “swe are convinced of the project, it has a solid industrial basis”And is keen to remember that Fastweb is “the only Tlc company in Italy that continues to grow continuously and produce cash. We are on the sunny side of the street, as the British would say“And as regards the hypotheses of possible consolidations, following the oLinkem-Tiscali transaction, the manager says that Fastweb goes ahead with the “standalone strategy”, at least for now. And last but not least the question of the tender for the ultra-broadband on the smaller islands gone deserted: “It had nothing to do with the islands’ ultra-broadband coverage but it was for general contractors and the laying of submarine cables to connect the islands ”.

An upward strategy: the CEO unveiled the updated roadmap to the press today one year after the presentation of the Next generation program “Which in many ways has already achieved results beyond expectations”. “This is the beginning of the third phase of Fastweb’s life: the first was that of startups and brought innovation to the country, brought and accelerated competition with services closer to customer needs. Then there was the second phase, that of adolescence, the second 10 years in which we developed a vision and strategy as an over-the-top infrastructure, embracing digital transformation. And today we are at the stage of maturity. We have character and personality, we aim for a broader horizon and try to embrace a wider audience, not only our customers but also a wider community and society “.

It is on the future that the company has decided to focus its bet to the point of even changing the claim that accompanies the communication: “You are the future” takes the place of “one step forward”: “The focus is no longer on the company but on people and society. Fastweb will do its utmost to contribute to digitization and we want to increase everyone’s sense of responsibility ”.

Three pillars of the strategy between now and 2025: connectivity, inclusion and eco-sustainability.

3 billion for the fwa-5G and fiber network

Calcagno announced that the company will invest more than 3 billion until 2025-2026 to bring the fwa network to 12 million between families and businesses in the white and gray areas. In the black areas will be the fiber to rule: 14.5 million citizens involved. To act as a “hat” the 5G network, which will cover 90% of the population Calcagno announced. “The network, however, must not be considered only under the geographical dimension but must be intelligent and safe. We have invested heavily in cloud and security but we have decided to accelerate further ”. In the dockyard two new data centers and the growth of edge nodes, which will rise to 40 by 2025.

The company also announces the doubling of the Service operation center (Soc): “We are investing in the South, in Bari with a second node after the one in Milan, operating 7 days a week, 24 hours a day”.

In terms of the results achieved, Fastweb is the leader in ultra-broadband with 80% of customers connected with speeds over 100 mb, migrating customers to 2.5 Gigabit at no extra cost. For Fwa “we are in line with expectations: 400 cities covered, medium-small municipalities, this is a network that manages to perform better than its competitors because it is an integration between two sets of frequencies that guarantee great coverage and great power. The average performance is 650 mb in download and 180 in upload, our competitors travel at 100 downloads and 20 downloads ”. Performance made possible thanks to the combined use of two sets of frequencies, 3.4 Ghz and millimeter. And with regard to 5G “we cover more than 1000 cities, 45%, and we have decided to dedicate ourselves to the big business world with a dedicated service launched in September. For the first time we are entering large companies with mobile 5G, a great leap in innovation “.

Ten-fold skills: 50,000 digital certificates by 2025

“A year ago we announced the goal of 50,000 certificates by 2025, we decided to multiply it tenfold and reach 500,000 certificates“. The game of inclusion, the second pillar of Fastweb’s strategy, is played on skills. “We want to focus on the digital literacy of the population. 60% of Italians have no basic skills and 80% advanced ones. In a few years there will be 2 million jobs in which it will be necessary to have ad hoc skills even in the face of the digital transformation of the country. The concrete commitment is to increase the courses of the F.astweb Digital Academy, which has shown importance and effectiveness for entering the world of work. We are expanding the libraries and training will also become an integral part of our offer. Not just giving the best connection anymore but also the best content. There will be dedicated seats for customers but the initiative is open to everyone “. Calcagno recalled that digital driving licenses, with over 10 thousand hours, amount to 16 thousand.

Carbon neutral goal by 2025

Become a carbon neutral company by 2025, alias in advance of international objectives: this is the mission in terms of eco-sustainability. “Since 2015 all our energy has come from renewable sources, since 2019 we are plastic free and paperless, since 2020 we have offset our direct emissions”, said Calcagno, recalling that Standard Ethics has awarded the company the EE (strong) stamp. And that the company is second in Europe in the ranking of climate leaders.

The week of the future, the strong role of employees

The company also announces the week of the future, an initiative that “represents for us a concrete way to work on our purpose. One week a year will be dedicated by our employees to initiatives for digital literacy: they can be trainers of the Fastweb Digital academy but also protagonists of circular economy projects “.

“We are a benefit company, that is, we want to combine business objectives with those that embrace communities and society, we want to eliminate the digital divide not only from a technological and innovative point of view but also as regards skills “.

Italia cloud, full speed ahead on the PSN race

Fastweb, in partnership with Engineering, the project for the national strategic Cloud hub will go ahead in the tender. After “the expression of appreciation for Tim’s technological solution (in partnership with Sogei, Leonardo and Cdp, ed), now – a tender will be built on that technological solution and again there will be the possibility for everyone, including Fastweb, to to be able to build an offer. We were very confident and worked hard on our proposal. We will do our best to bring the race home “.

