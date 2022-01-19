FiberCop, only Vodafone is missing from the appeal?

WindTre aboard Fibercop: this is the news announced as an indiscretion by the Sole 24 Ore according to which lhe company led by Jeffrey Hedberg would be in talks for a partnership agreement like those that see Tiscali and Iliad in the field and therefore not in the role of shareholder like Fastweb. If the agreement were to materialize in fact, only Vodafone would be missing which al boasts an agreement with Open Fiber since 2019.

According to reports from the Confindustria newspaper WindTre would choose Fibercop as an alternative to Open Fiber, an unrealistic hypothesis judging by how the partnership landscape is evolving. All the telcos are in fact signing “parallel” agreements with both Fibercop and Open Fiber a second of plans to expand networks in the black areas and also in the gray and white areas. Fastweb, for example, despite being a shareholder of Fibercop with 4.5% of the capital, also boasts an agreement with Open Fiber signed in 2019 for reciprocal access to network infrastructures in the black and also in the white areas.

Iliad signed the agreement with Fibercop last August after the one already signed with Open Fiber with which the landing adventure in the fixed market will initially start (the offer will be announced on January 25th). Tiscali also has a strong agreement with the wholesale company led by Mario Rossetti, at the helm after the handover of Enel’s shares to Macquaire and Cdp (respectively 40% and 60% in the company), despite being the first operator (excluding Fastweb) to sign an agreement with Fibercop, the company driven by Carlo Filangieri. AND the list of partnerships achieved by both Fibercop and Open Fiber is progressively lengthening with regional or small telcos. In fact, an ecosystem is being created around the two wholesale companies on which the spotlight remains in the context of unique network project that has been under discussion for months.

Tim and the business plan: two separate companies?

In the Tim house, the general manager Pietro Labriola – who in all probability will take over the reins of the telco as aCEO after Luigi Gubitosi left the scene – is working on the industrial plan which will be unveiled at the beginning of March and that according to rumors it goes in the direction of a new corporate structure that would see Tim “divided” into two macro-companies in which to bring together networks and services, ie hard & soft assets, respectively. All preparatory to a subsequent integration of the network assets of Tim and Open Fiber, also in consideration of the presence of Cdp in both companies.

Meanwhile, the Tim stock was suspended today due to excess volatility. At the reopening the decline fluctuates around five percentage points at € 0.416. Consistent exchanges: almost 140 million shares changed hands. Barclays decreased the target price from 0.45 to 0.27 euros claiming that Tim is facing a deterioration of the competitive environment in Italy. Updated the estimates of revenues, margins and profits for the next few years are down.

