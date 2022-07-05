Fibes co-hosts a global virtual cryptocurrency summit

On July 6 and 7 it is celebrated on-line the 2nd Digital Coin & European Financial System Seville Virtual Summitunder the title The transformation of money in the next decade. the meeting, co-organized by Fibes Seville, has Bankinter, Evo Banco, Fundación Cajasol, Bit2Me, Minsait, an Indra company, and Unicaja Banco as global partners. The capacity of attendees on-line is unlimited and summit will be developed through a series of interventions, presentations and round tables that can be followed from all over the world.

The Summit will promote debate and analysis on innovation, technology, legislation, finance and supervision, essential in this new monetary era. Likewise, it will give relevance to the recent convulsions of the market of cryptocurrencies and to the entire new ecosystem linked to the digital currency, where Spain must position itself.









With this initiative, Fibes Seville continues to consolidate itself as the venue for the debate on the new economy, as it did in 2020 and 2021 with two editions of the Space & Industrial Economy 5.0 Seville Virtual Summit, and also with the Summit4Oceans Seville Blue Economy Virtual Event (2021) and the Climate Action Seville Summit Green & Blue Economy (2022), among others.

Programming with a panel of more than 30 experts

In the presentations and round tables of the 2nd Digital Coin & European Financial System Seville Virtual Summit more than thirty will take part experts professionals from banking, business, technology, administration, regulatory bodies and the academic world, who will take part in the presentations and round tables at the Summit.

July 6 Experts will intervene such as Peter Kerstens, advisor for Technological Innovation & Cyber ​​Security of the European Commission; Celso Delgado, president of the Commission for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Congress of Deputies; José Manuel Marqués, head of the Bank of Spain’s Financial Innovation Division; Marta Echarri, General Director for Spain and Portugal of N26; Diego Barbadilla, collaborating professor and co-director of the Stock Exchange Classroom of the University of Seville; Keka Alcaide, director of Marketing, Communication and Institutional Relations of Andalusia Post Office; Fernando Faces, professor at San Telmo Business School; José Luis Cáceres, Chief Marketing Officer of Bit2me; Eloi Noya, Director of Innovation and Professor of Fintech & Blockchain at the Institute of Financial Studies (IEF), and Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez, Governor of the Bank of Spain (2006-2012).

On the second day, on july 7 José Ramón Álvarez, journalist from The vanguard; Josu Rebollo, president of the Association of Blockchain Companies (Aechain); Ángel Luis Quesada, founder and CEO of Onyze; Alberto Gordo, CEO of Protein Capital; Marceliano Gutiérrez Rodríguez, Honorary Chief Commissioner of the National Police; Pablo de Ramón-Laca, General Director of the Treasury and Financial Policy (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation); Akshaya Bhargava, Founder and Chairman of Bridgeweave Ltd.; Eva Saiz, editor-in-chief of The Country Andalusia; Wladimiro Navarro, Chief Technology Officer of Finweg; Miguel Prados, CEO of Comunitaria.com; Rodrigo García de la Cruz, president of the Spanish Association of Fintech and Insurtech (AEFI); Antonio Piña, president of the Provincial Court of Ourense; Javier Molina, journalist from El Confidencial; Gonzalo Sacristán, Director of Banking and Finance at Experis-ManpowerGroup; Pilar Santiago, partner at Heidrick & Struggles Spain, and Beatriz Salom, talent Acquisition Lead at Bit2me

The closing of the Summit will be carried out by Antonio Munozmayor of Seville and president of the Summit Organizing Committee, and Aldo Olcese, curator of the Summit.

Program and registration: https://www.digitalcoinspain.es