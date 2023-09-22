Fibromyalgia Awareness Table















This Thursday, the Rotena Association for Fibromyalgia, Multiple Chemical Intolerance and Chronic Fatigue installed an information table prepared in the “Diversity in Flowers” initiative in the Plaza de San Roque.

The President of AROFI and members of the Board of Directors of the entity, as well as users of the association, participated in this awareness table on fibromyalgia called “Awareness”, which was developed by the Rotena AROFI Association together with the Bombastic Teatro.

This activity has been prepared within the project “Flowering in Adversity”, subsidized by the Presidency Region of the Provincial Council of Cádiz.

The project also carries out other activities and initiatives during the course such as yoga workshops, a meeting with the APAFI Bornos Association, a meeting for women with fibromyalgia, and a workshop on the benefits of flexibility for people with fibromyalgia, which are mostly women. I am suffering.