[Fiches Draft] Drake Jackson (Edge), it will suit all your defensive systems

drake jackson – Edge rusher – 21 years – Junior – USC

Cut : 1m93

Weight : 113kg

Estimated draft position: end of 1st round – 2nd round

Stats 2021 : 10 matches, 33 tackles including 5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 deflected pass, 1 forced fumble and 1 covered

NFL Comparison: Markus Golden

Strong points

– Versatility

– Pass rush moves

– Vision

Star of USC defense, Drake Jackson stands out first and foremost for his versatility, in every sense of the word. At the top level, Jackson could be lined up in a 4-3 defense as well as a 3-4 defense. He has some interesting pass rush moves that allow him to pass just as much outside the offensive line as inside. His good vision of the game helps him a lot to always remain dangerous during an action. He keeps his eyes in the backfield and has rarely been seen being surprised by a feint from the opposing attack. He has excellent explosiveness over short distances, which allows him to chase down running backs effectively.

Weak points

– Template

– Hands

What could slow Drake Jackson in his quest to be one of the best edge rushers in his class is that he lacks a bit of power and size. Faced with the monsters of the NFL offensive lines, he could have trouble getting out of the blocks in order to make successful tackles. This was already the case in college and it will take a lot of casting to overcome this problem because on top of that, his hands are not particularly violent and players who stay behind the blocks in the NFL do not often play the 3 downs. On a few occasions, we also saw failures in the tackle and he will have to refine his technique to erase these inaccuracies.

Possible destinations

Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets

With the 37th pick, the Texans could well steal if Jackson is still available. Needs are high for Lovie Smith’s squad and a versatile player like Drake Jackson could tick a lot of boxes. Gone are the days of Cliff Avril or even Frank Clark on the Seattle side. With a Darrell Taylor who should take a little more scale in 2022, it will be important to flesh out the rush pass and Jackson could perfectly suit Pete Carroll. The Packers certainly have Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, but they haven’t made up for the departure of Za’Darius Smith and that could be a great entry point for USC’s pass rusher. In New York, it’s a bit like in Houston, the holes are numerous and the qualities of Drake Jackson could be appreciated from the 1st day, but not sure if it is in the best interest of the player because he will need a little time to develop its full potential.