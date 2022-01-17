Fiction and reality: two sides of the same coin? Luciano Landoni reflects on the case of the fake prof

The journalist Luciano Landoni analyzes the case of the fake teacher, for 21 years.

Legnanese – Varesotto – For four decades plus a year – total 21! – a self-styled teacher has carried out her job as a trainer of young and greedy minds in the middle schools of Varese without being a real teacher.

In short, a prolonged fiction and, considering the temporal protraction of the same, quite effective that allowed the fake teacher to teach without having the right, since she had never obtained the necessary degree according to the law of the Italian State.

The woman – who had obtained the inclusion in the provincial substitute rankings in the schools located in the province of Varese, carrying out annual substitutions on a continuous basis starting from 2000 – was also reported for fraud and for forgery in public deed.

In fact, to obtain the positions she had always used the false certificate, declaring that she graduated with a grade of 110 and honors, while in reality she had never even enrolled in university.

In short, a skilled scammer, as well as the protagonist of a refined fiction which, although resembling the script of a film, belongs to the dimension of reality.

A reality on the edge of reality?

Maybe yes, maybe no.

Who can really tell?

Some of the not so young of my 24 loyal readers will perhaps remember the magnificent introduction of the historical series of the legendary series On the edge of reality – transmitted by RAI starting in 1962 and appearing in the United States in 1959 – which consisted more or less of these words: “There is a fifth dimension beyond those that man already knows. It is limitless like infinity. It is timeless like eternity. It is the intermediate region between light and darkness, between science and superstition, between the dark abyss of the unknown and the luminous peaks of knowledge. It is the region of the imagination, a region that lies on the edge of reality ”.

Reality and fiction, that is, two sides of the same coin?

The fake, yet true story of the false teacher who, however, for over twenty years was perceived as absolutely authentic, inevitably brings to mind a collection of short stories by the great Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges entitled Fictions (Giulio Einaudi publisher, 1974) and more precisely the story The circular ruins (pp. 47-53) in which the protagonist discovers that “Not to be a man, to be the projection of another man: what an incomparable humiliation, what vertigo!“.

In other words, each of us is (?) Or would be (?) The result of someone else’s dream which, in turn, is (?) Or would (?) Be the fruit of the dream projection of yet another and so on indefinitely.

From literature to cinematography is the step short, or gigantic ?, just three examples among the many that could be done: the film entitled The great impostor directed by Robert Mulligan (based on the novel of the same name by Robert Crichton, published in 1959), beautifully performed by Tony Curtis, in which the protagonist Ferdinand Demara assumes a variety of false identities (director of a maximum security prison, army officer, Canadian Navy doctor, private investigator) and in each of his professional fictions reveals extraordinary skills and abilities of a high quality level; at the end of the story, when he is discovered and forced to disappear, a detective who obviously is none other than Demara himself is charged with finding him: the fiction, which seems completely reality, continues.

In 2002 Steven Spielberg he directed Try to catch me, film looks a bit at the case taken from a true story, with Leonardo Dicaprio in the part of Frank Abagnale: skilled scammer (he even became a consultant forFBI americana), also capable of hiring numerous professional identities (aircraft pilot, doctor, lawyer), each of them interpreted with indisputable skill.

In the movie saga Matrix (of which the last episode has just been released in theaters) the supreme director it is software and humanity is nothing more than a derivative product, just like the reality that surrounds us.

Reality and fiction: that is, two sides of the same coin?

Each of us is perhaps the fruit of dream of someone else, which itself is the final result of dream someone else’s, and so on?

Reality, fiction, illusion, dream, nightmare?

There has to be something real (?) in this interpretation in appearance fantastic (?), we are convinced of it.

Because?

The true answer (?) Is immediate: how can the only hypothesis of finding ourselves in some time with Silvio Berlusconi at the Quirinale and Luigi Di Maio at Palazzo Chigi?

What perverse fiction, what evil nightmare, what cursed software can conceive such a terrifying prospect for the unfortunate homo italicus?

The answer to the question just formulated can / could appear so frightening as to be unspeakable and above all inadmissible!

It agrees that there we wake up quickly, indeed … sooner!

Luciano Landoni

Luciano Landoni He loves reading and also writing (about economics) and is in perfect agreement with Leo Longanesi according to which the journalist is the one who “explains to others what he does not know”; he adores his family, he goes crazy for Inter, he unconditionally appreciates the James Bond films – 007 (especially those played by Sean Connery), he has collected the adventures of the intrepid Tex Willer since his childhood and as an authentic Inter fan he is convinced that the ‘only “true limit is … the infinite”.

