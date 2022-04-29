Fictional sexual man married his hologram girlfriend, but now he has a problem





Kondo is a 38-year-old Japanese man who identifies as “fictosexual,” or someone who is sexually attracted to fictional characters. It was because of that particular love that he ended up marrying a fictitious pop singer created by computer four years ago. Since he can’t communicate with her now, he says that he is still in love with her wife.

By: Clarin

Akihiko Kondo dated Hatsune Miku, depicted in pop culture as a 16-year-old with turquoise hair, for a decade before having an unofficial wedding ceremony in 2018.

Kondo, one of many who identifies as “fictosexual”. or someone who is sexually attracted to fictional characters—spent 2 million yen, or about $17,000, on the nuptials, but his family did not attend.

Married for four years, Kondo, 38, said their relationship has a problem he can’t bridge: He can no longer talk to Miku due to a technological hurdle, according to Japanese newspaper Mainichi, the Post tells.

While Kondo acknowledges that their relationship may be strange, he understands that Miku isn’t a real person, but that doesn’t change his feelings for her.

Since falling in love with her in 2008, Kondo was finally able to interact with Miku for the first time in 2017 thanks to the Gatebox, a $1,300 machine that allowed device owners to interact with characters through holograms and even marry them in a virtual way. not official.

But now, their four-year marriage took an unforeseen turn when support for the Gatebox software was dropped, meaning Kondo could no longer talk to his wife Miku, according to Newshub.

“My love for Miku hasn’t changed,” he told Mainichi, who pointed out that he now carries around a life-size version of Miku. “I held her wedding ceremony because I thought I could be with her forever.”

Kondo is far from the only person in the world in a relationship with a character. Thousands of “fictosexual” people in Japan have begun similar unofficial relationships with a variety of fictional figures, the Mirror reported.

While some relationships are just for fun, Kondo’s is, to him, very real. For a long time, he said that he knew a human partner was not for him because of his intense attraction to characters like Miku, a popular figure in anime and Japanese culture.

How did they create the bride?

Made with a synthesized voice using Yamaha’s Vocaloid technology, Miku entered mainstream media as a human, but fictional, character in manga, anime series, and video games. And even she became popular for touring with artists like Lady Gaga on her 2014 Artpop Ball tour, the Post recalls.

But Miku is not only famous. She also helped Kondo with her depression. He first became acquainted with Miku in 2008 after bullying at work got him down. Although he found it hard to accept his feelings at first, he knew that humans were not right for him after others rejected him.

“I stayed in my room 24 hours a day and watched videos of Miku all the time,” he told Mainichi.

In 2017, his relationship with Miku quickly progressed thanks to the Gatebox machine. The machine allowed Kondo to propose to Miku, and he invited his family and co-workers to the ceremony, but none of them showed up, although he was accompanied by 39 people, including strangers and online friends, some of whom are also “fictosexuals”.

“There are two reasons why I had a public wedding,” he told the BBC at the time. “The first is to show my love to Miku. The second is that there are many young otaku like me who fall in love with anime characters. I want to show the world that I support them,” Kondo concluded.