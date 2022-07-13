Fictions that become reality: when literature is ahead of its time and predicts the future

(By Ana Clara Pérez Cotten) Like “Fire fulgor”, the brand new novel by Ana Ojeda that poses as a trigger what happens from a state decree that imposes restrictions on the way of speaking and that was already printed when the decision was known of the Buenos Aires government to ban inclusive language, every so often literature surprises with its predictive effects: in recent times, a series of books have anticipated phenomena such as the pandemic, lack of food, states that assume sovereignty over the body of women, the figure of Putin and even the invasion of Ukraine, in a gesture that can be read as a profound understanding of what moves humanity more than a divinatory gesture or mere chance.

Is the anticipation of the war in Ukraine part of a historical analysis or one more case of that saying that says that “fiction surpasses reality”? Are we on our way to living in societies similar to Gilead, in which Margaret Atwood envisioned caste organization, oppression of women, and lack of food in polluted cities? How does reality dialogue with fiction once you “recognize” yourself in it?

Inheritors of the gift that some classics had such as Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, JG Ballard, Ursula K. Le Guin, Philip K. Dick and Stanislaw Lem, several contemporary authors have written works in recent years that are ahead of their time and not only predict facts, but they manage to capture the spirit of an era.

The writer and editor of Paidós Ana Ojeda has just published “Furor fulgor” (Random House), a novel that begins when a State that prohibits the use of a language, the kick for a revolution. The hypothesis, which the writer thought was crazy while she was typing the text, materialized days before it hit the bookstores when the government of the City of Buenos Aires decided to ban the use of non-binary language in official communications between the Ministry of Education and schools.

“Inclusive language, which youth adopted as a principle and decrepitude as a joke, was the beginning of a terminal crisis of language as a code common to the social body. Each one began to mean what she wanted with words that had once spoken of other things. Last stage of capitalism (that is to say, of patriarchy), personal desire, its capricious design, attacked the language as a novel hiv, undermining it, making holes in it, making it impossible. Cut off what was shared in the system, only the individual remained, adrift”, writes Ojeda in the prologue of “Furor Fulgor”, in a playful register that has been working for years with a syntax free of prejudices, a bet that it be the way which illuminates the content. He did it in 2019 when he published “Vikinga Bonsai”, a novel written entirely in inclusive language that offered, among other oddities, the use of hashtags, and later in “Metamorphic Silk”, where the game of “tuning” words took control of the plot.

With the annulment of Roe vs. Wade on June 24, the United States Supreme Court reversed a ruling that for almost half a century guaranteed the right of American women to abortion, but that had never been accepted by the more religious right. The decision does not in itself make terminations of pregnancy illegal, but instead returns the United States to the situation that prevailed before Roe v. Wade of 1973, when each state was free to authorize them or not.

Following the ruling of the US Supreme Court, Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, has been cited and used to understand the times by users of social networks, renowned writers and even by the author, who considered that the United States is in danger of becoming “a theocratic dictatorship”.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, a novel adapted into a well-known series that is in its fifth season, presents a dystopian plot in the state of Gilead in which women exist in a deeply oppressive patriarchal society and in which they have no free will over her life or her own reproductive rights. In the novel, the government has been overthrown by a religious extreme right-wing group, the Sons of Jacob, who completely change the existence of women, who begin to be divided into categories according to the function they can fulfill.

A Canadian poet, novelist, literary critic, professor, and political activist, Atwood published the novel in 1985, inspired by the climate of the Ronald Reagan administration and the various religious groups such as the Christian Coalition and Moral Majority.

The content of the work moved away from the dystopia and became strikingly current when it began to show a specular relationship with reality after the ruling of the American Court. “Although I finally finished it, while writing the novel I stopped writing it several times because it was too exaggerated. What a fool I was. Theocratic dictatorships are not only found in the distant past: there are several of them on the planet today. What prevents the United States from becoming one?” the author reflected in an article published by The Atlantic, titled “I invented Gilead and the Supreme Court is making it real”.

The assimilation between the plane of reality and that of fiction is also visual. On social media and in street protests, the iconic red suit of the maids in Atwood’s play is imposed as a symbol that condenses the oppression of Gilead.

The work is so prescient that renowned writer Stephen King wrote on his Twitter account hours after the ruling: “Welcome to the Handmaid’s Tale.”

Warren Littlefield, the producer of the Hulu-produced series starring actress Elisabeth Moss, also embraced that reading: “We would love for the series to be less relevant, but sadly, the show has been eerily relevant. And now it seems even more so. We wish it was just the adaptation of dystopian literature.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine, many readers felt a real déjà vu. In 2019, the Spanish writer Cristina Cerrada published Hindenburg, the second novel in the “Europe” trilogy, in which, without revealing the name of the country in which it was based, she recounted the political details of an invasion in which one could guess Ukraine. “When I saw it materialize on the news, I couldn’t believe it. She knew that geopolitical tension was there because she had written a fiction about it. But when it actually happens, it’s terrifying. On television I heard phrases that I had almost literally written in the novel,” Cerrada recounted days after the invasion.

Even the figure of Vladimir Putin can be traced in a Russian novel from the end of the 20th century. Vladimir Voinovich’s “Moscow 2014” is a dystopian satire about a man who travels to the future. In the text, Genialíssimo is a head of state who emerged from the ranks of the KGB, who uses war to consolidate his power supported by his former fellow spies and who assures that his authority came from the Russian Orthodox Church. .

Between chance and acute observation, literature seems to show that it has a gift that is often elusive to contemporaries: understanding and accounting for the future. (Telam)