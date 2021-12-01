Fictitious capital gains, what Juve risk and the precedents of Milan and Inter. The FIGC prepares new rules | First page

The investigation carried out by the Turin prosecutor on the alleged fictitious capital gains continues. The investigators are proceeding in various directions: hearings of executives informed on the facts, study of the materials seized in the searches carried out by the Guardia di Finanza on Friday evening, some of the suspects will soon be heard. Under the magnifying glass the position of Juventus, compared to other similar investigations there is in fact an aggravating circumstance, given that the Juventus club is on the Stock Exchange and among the hypotheses of crime there is the “false communication of a listed company”.

SCENARIOS – At the moment there are two possibilities, to file or ask for the indictment of the suspects. For more goats, we have to wait for the papers to arrive from Turin, at the end of the preliminary investigations. For now, thehe federal prosecutor has 62 cases “attention” by Covisoc as early as May, of which 42 referable to Juve. It will be necessary to see if there are ideas in the Turin papers to extend the investigation and involve other clubs.

AC MILAN AND INTER – The investigations of the past starting from the hypothesis of fictitious capital gains have already invested our football and have not led to developments for a simple reason: theimpossibility of defining the objective value of a player. As he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport also on Milan and Inter, on two occasions, 2008 and 2018, had been investigated, without reaching penalties.

RISKS – Prosecutors have other investigative tools than sports justice. If we went beyond the “anomalies” and there were for example compromising conversations, the context would change. It’s all in article 31 of the Sports Justice Code. Paragraph 1 indicates a soft sanction (fine with warning) for an “avoidance of federal legislation”. Paragraph 2 calls into question much harsher sporting penalties: penalty points, relegation, exclusion from the championship. An extreme hypothesis, however: once the offenses have been ascertained, it should be demonstrated unequivocally that they were decisive for the achievement of the requirements for national and UEFA licenses.

NEW STANDARDS – To combat the phenomenon, the Football Association is studying new rules. For example, to calculate compliance with the registration parameters, under the revenue item, “zero cost” capital gains would no longer be taken into consideration, that is, those without a real passage of money.