Fidel Rueda and the abrupt rejection of a fan who wanted to kiss him in the middle of the show

Fidel Rueda is one of the most recognized singers in the regional mexican genre. For 15 years, his songs have been playing very strongly, first on commercial radio and later on social networks. However, the interpreter Emptying bottles is in the eye of the hurricane due to controversial images that show his reaction to a fan.

Via social networks it was possible to see the video in which Rueda rejects a girl who lived with him in one of his presentations while the song finished playing that is loving you. In the clip you can see that the fan hugs Rueda for several seconds, and also plants a kiss on her left cheek. Then, after these gestures, the girl tries to kiss her on the mouth. Fidel, noticing him, quickly shakes his head and also shakes his hands vigorously to separate the follower from him.

The fact in general and the attitude of Rueda in particular have given rise to an intense debate on social networks. Most people defended Fidel Rueda’s position, although it was also emphasized that the way of doing it was perhaps not the most appropriate: “Both one and the other were wrong, I have taken photos with some celebrities, and I would never try to kiss them on the mouth, that is called respect,” commented a tweeter.

Similarly, some people questioned the girl’s initial attitude. “To begin with, the woman how she has it embraced! One thing is that they are artists and quite another that the public has the right to touch you. What would happen if it were a woman and the man did that? “Opined another user.

It is certainly common for regional Mexican singers to face this type of moment. At concerts or “dances”, as they are colloquially known, it has even become a routine practice for fans to throw underwear on the stage where the singer is on duty. There have also been other cases in which singers abuse the trust of their fans and end up falling into harassment, as happened to Eduardo Mora and Jorge Medinavocalists of Los Invasores de Nuevo León and La Arrolladora Banda el Limón, respectively.

Perhaps, at an intermediate point, it could be said that Rueda’s most sensible reaction would have been to reject the kiss with a word in between, that is, without that abrupt tone that could be seen in the video. Probably, that way he would have avoided any kind of controversy, but, on the other hand, it is difficult to know how long the fan had been with him because that factor could also influence the climate of discomfort that is reflected during the video clip. Because it is also true that, despite knowing that everyone was watching it, Rueda had no qualms about separating the fan abruptly.

Taking this attitude into account, perhaps the singer could have considered that the attendees would understand his rejection. When the camera focuses on him, Fidel looks angry, but he immediately changes his face to address the public present at his concert. The folklore of allowing female fans to get close to the singers is an intrinsic part of the regional Mexican genre, but some limits have also been lacking to avoid cases of harassment in which both the singers and their fans may be affected.

In that sense, the case of Fidel Rueda could be an important precedent to take into account on future occasions. Both the fans and the singers have the right to live together and have fun, but as long as the limits are not exceeded and lead to uncomfortable situations.

