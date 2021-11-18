Fidelity bets on Bitcoin | Trading and custody for institutional clients

Fidelity it is a group that anyone who hangs out in the world of finance will know well. One of the fund managers most important in the world, which has always had a relationship of relative openness to the world of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

Here comes great news for the group and for the ecosystem of Bitcoin – on a day that opened again with flat calm at the level of prices. Good news that will hopefully help bring some good humor back to the market.

Big news in Canada for Bitcoin

Fidelity opens custody for institutional clients in Canada

Fidelity has received approval from the Canadian authorities to offer a service of custody for Bitcoin, a service that the group intends to target institutional clients who want to invest in $ BTC and they obviously need someone to take care of their purchases. A trading service, always for the institutional clients.

The demand for investments in digital assets is growing considerably and institutional investors are looking for regulated dealing platforms to access this type of asset.

This is the hot comment of Scott Mackenzie, who is the president of the Canadian division of the group, comment that was released through a note from the company, which with this approval becomes the reference point for the world of Bitcoin in the institutional sector.

ETFs are also coming, always on the Canadian market

Along with this new approval there are other interesting news on the Canadian market, at least as far as institutional investors look to the world of Bitcoin. As reported by the local press, in fact, Fidelity has in fact sent the preliminary documentation for a ETF based on physical replication of Bitcoin.

ETF who will use the services, the first of its kind custodial of the same group. The Canadian institutional market of Bitcoin therefore puts the turbo – with new channels that will allow an important inflow of capital, already in the short term.

What Kind of News Is For Bitcoin?

Excellent news, given that the reach of this cryptocurrency also as an investment asset. Although some of the maximalists may suffer from the entry of large groups into this space, we must recognize its importance. These are potentially important capitals, more than ever welcome especially at a time of relative difficulty for Bitcoin – what is he doing fatigue to return permanently above i $ 60,000.

The interest and commitment at the forefront of groups such as Fidelity it is a sign of the passage of the point of no return. Bitcoin it is to all intents and purposes an investment asset also for institutions and large groups. Something that, just a few months ago, we would have hardly believed.