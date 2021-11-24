FidelityFX Super Resolution plugin now available for Unreal Engine 4 – Nerd4.life

AMD published the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) plugin for Unreal Engine 4, which will allow developers to easily support upscaling technology with games using the popular Epic Games engine.

For the uninitiated, AMD’s FSR has basically the same purpose as Nvidia’s DLSS, which is to allow you to reach a certain resolution with a reduced use of resources in order to improve performance, but it does it in a different way. Put simply, FRS is open source software that renders frames at a lower resolution and then uses a spatial upscaling algorithm to ensure a similar end result to a higher resolution.

An interesting aspect of the FSR is that it can be used with both AMD and Nvidia GPUs (and potentially Intel’s in the future), as well as the Xbox Series X | S and PS5. DLSS, on the other hand, is a proprietary technology exclusive to the RTX range. In this article you will find more details on the operation and differences between DLSS and FSR.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

As Videocardsz reports, the UE4 plugin for FSR can be downloaded by anyone on the GPUOpen website. The portal also offers an overview with some useful information, such as recommended settings and descriptions on the various modes.

Nvidia has made DLSS plugins available for Unreal Engine 4 and 5 for some time now, so the hope is that AMD catches up in the near future by releasing the FSR plugin for the new version of the Epic Games engine as well.