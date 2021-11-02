Fidenza, twenty-year-old Neapolitan “caught” with bogus Apple devices to sell: denounced

When he was stopped for a random check of road traffic, the twenty-year-old Neapolitan, clearly embarrassed, was unable to justify his presence in the Fidenza area. The audit revealed numerous precedents in the area of ​​property crimes, including aggravated fraud. The soldiers of the Company’s Radio Unit, therefore, asked him to open the trunk, and found electronic goods of various kinds, apparently new, all branded “Apple”. Mobile phones, tablets and earphones, complete with receipts from a well-known chain of electronic products to certify their recent purchase. Too bad that they were real “shit”.

The military did not allow themselves to be deceived and, following a more thorough check, they discovered how, in reality, that equipment, although perfectly functional, was totally counterfeit, with the affixing of the mark on devices of the lowest quality. Cornered, the young Neapolitan admitted his faults, confirming that even the receipts had been artfully manufactured, to convince any buyers approached in the street that they were dealing with real deals, with retail prices discounted up to 50%. In case of doubts, since the devices were in fact working, the young man was in a position to turn on the terminals, showing with dexterity, at a safe distance, the main functions of the same, in the hope of misleading any buyers looking for easy deals.

The carabinieri seized the entire lot, deferring the 20-year-old for trade in products with false signs.