Field invader hit, steward under indictment. The category: ‘Without protections and contracts, for 37 euros per game’ | A league

The images of the stewards who threw themselves against the invader of the field, during the Inter-Milan derby, they went around the world. A true rugby-style tackle: four against one. Then came a fifth, with the chase already over, who instead of sending the invader out decided to take part in the ‘game’ and repeatedly punish the victim with punches in the back. Only the intervention of Theo Hernández convinced them to let him go.

ON SOCIAL – The TVs have decided not to show what happened, but many eyes of the fans at the stadium and hundreds of smartphones have taken up and published the scene on social media, making it viral all over the world.

THE COMPLAINT – L’National Association of Safety Delegateswhich represents about thirty thousand stewards and delegates for the management of sporting events in Italy, took the side of the victim denouncing “orevery episode of violence, above all gratuitous and unmotivated “, opening however a profound reflection on the role of the steward. And therefore on issues such as: inadequate wages and risky situations that often make them in turn victims of violence. In short, “a category of workers che still today, after almost 15 years, is practically invisible: without a collective agreement, without placement or protection, with a salary that is hardly up to par, despite oversized work shifts and with all the difficulties that the current health and social crisis entails “the association complained.

APPEAL – “It is necessary to professionalize the figure, expanding the possibility of exercising also in shows and in any event that foresees the presence of the public, so as to allow operators to support their family with their work. We are sure that a collective agreement to protect the worker and a uniform training with a nationally recognized test could increase the quality and professionalism “.

WORD TO THE VETERAN – According to the testimony of Federico Rocco, 55, steward of the highest degree (coordinator) at the Olympic stadium in the matches of Rome ‘there is a monopoly of the Manpower company that makes us work with a fixed-term employment contract. – declared al Corriere dello Sport – A contract that should be paid by the hour and where it says we work 6 hours a week, but by tacit agreement a simple steward receives an average of 37.50 euros per game, a head of unit 47.50 euros and a coordinator 57.50 euros per game. There is no transparency. We would need a contract that takes into account the uniqueness of the service: you need to know the facilities, the psychology of the crowd, know how to talk to people “.

WHAT ABOUT THE CLUBS? – “They wash their hands – adds Rocco – they don’t want responsibility. Unfortunately there is not enough training. It will be at least 4 years that I have not participated in a course because they do not organize any. And the rules change all the time “.