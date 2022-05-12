FIFA 22, DCE FUT Walkthrough Cristiano Ronaldo – Guides

Discover the solution for the DCE Cristiano Ronaldo, a team building challenge to do on the FUT mode of FIFA 22. This DCE aims to make you win the Player of the Month card for April in the Premier League by doing it. completing.

Note that this challenge begins on Thursday May 12 at 1 p.m. and lasts four weeks, ending on Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m. Completing this challenge will earn you Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League Player of the Month card.

Should I do this DCE?

The DCE Cristiano Ronaldo is a challenge including 7 teams and whose goal is to celebrate an excellent player of his championship on the FUT mode of FIFA 22. In view of the price of the DCE but especially of the card, we recommend this DCE. Indeed, although a little expensive, this challenge is priced at a CR7 93-94 on the market. So, if you’re a fan of the player (both in-game and in real life), the DCE isn’t a bad investment. Although not as good as his FUT Birthday version, this second POTM card will be much better than his first and his boost is quite significant compared to his Gold version. However, Ronaldo is a bit of a special card on FUT, a player sometimes heavy but whose unique physique makes him extremely strong on the aerial game and in the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s POTM Card

Recommendation : Yes

Possible credit gain? Nope

Total cost of ELD: About 840k

Top shape challenge, the criteria

Players of the week: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 83

Collective: Minimum 75

Reward: A Mixed Player Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 30k

Our example of a solution for the DCE Top Shape Challenge

Tactical Emulation Challenge, criteria

Manchester United Players: Minimum 1

Players of the week: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 84

Collective: Minimum 70

Reward: A Small Prime Gold Players Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 54k

Our example solution for Tactical Emulation DCE

Challenge Portugal, the criteria

Portuguese players: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 85

Collective: Minimum 65

Reward: A Prime Mixed Player Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 70k

Our example solution for DCE Portugal

Premier League challenge, the criteria

Premier League Players: Minimum 1

Players of the week: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 86

Collective: Minimum 60

Reward: a Gold Player Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 110k

Our example solution for DCE Premier League

Team 87 Challenge, the criteria

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 87

Collective: Minimum 55

Reward: A Rare Mixed Players Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 148k

Our example solution for the Team Challenge DCE 87

Team 88 Challenge, the criteria

Players of the week: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 88

Collective: Minimum 40

Reward: a Mega Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 193k

Our example solution for the Team Challenge DCE 88

Team 89 Challenge, the criteria

Overall Team Rating: Minimum 89

Collective: Minimum 35

Reward: a Jumbo Gold Premium Pack

End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Price: 230k

Our example solution for the Team Challenge DCE 89

Our sample solution for DCE Cristiano Ronaldo was made with Futbin’s team builder.

Our solutions are examples of training allowing you to carry out these DCEs at the cheapest possible price without having the cards. It is obviously possible to complete these challenges with other cards. Also be careful because the overall cost of these solutions can change (down or up) over time.

You can find the complete list of the different live DCEs for the FUT mode of FIFA 22 on our list of active Squad Building Challenges (DCE). In addition, find all our guides as well as all the news of the game on our FIFA 22 portal.