FIFA 22, DCE FUT Walkthrough Cristiano Ronaldo – Guides
Discover the solution for the DCE Cristiano Ronaldo, a team building challenge to do on the FUT mode of FIFA 22. This DCE aims to make you win the Player of the Month card for April in the Premier League by doing it. completing.
Note that this challenge begins on Thursday May 12 at 1 p.m. and lasts four weeks, ending on Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m. Completing this challenge will earn you Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League Player of the Month card.
Should I do this DCE?
The DCE Cristiano Ronaldo is a challenge including 7 teams and whose goal is to celebrate an excellent player of his championship on the FUT mode of FIFA 22. In view of the price of the DCE but especially of the card, we recommend this DCE. Indeed, although a little expensive, this challenge is priced at a CR7 93-94 on the market. So, if you’re a fan of the player (both in-game and in real life), the DCE isn’t a bad investment. Although not as good as his FUT Birthday version, this second POTM card will be much better than his first and his boost is quite significant compared to his Gold version. However, Ronaldo is a bit of a special card on FUT, a player sometimes heavy but whose unique physique makes him extremely strong on the aerial game and in the box.
- Recommendation : Yes
- Possible credit gain? Nope
- Total cost of ELD: About 840k
Top shape challenge, the criteria
- Players of the week: Minimum 1
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 83
- Collective: Minimum 75
- Reward: A Mixed Player Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 30k
Tactical Emulation Challenge, criteria
- Manchester United Players: Minimum 1
- Players of the week: Minimum 1
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 84
- Collective: Minimum 70
- Reward: A Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 54k
Challenge Portugal, the criteria
- Portuguese players: Minimum 1
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 85
- Collective: Minimum 65
- Reward: A Prime Mixed Player Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 70k
Premier League challenge, the criteria
- Premier League Players: Minimum 1
- Players of the week: Minimum 1
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 86
- Collective: Minimum 60
- Reward: a Gold Player Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 110k
Team 87 Challenge, the criteria
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 87
- Collective: Minimum 55
- Reward: A Rare Mixed Players Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 148k
Team 88 Challenge, the criteria
- Players of the week: Minimum 1
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 88
- Collective: Minimum 40
- Reward: a Mega Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 193k
Team 89 Challenge, the criteria
- Overall Team Rating: Minimum 89
- Collective: Minimum 35
- Reward: a Jumbo Gold Premium Pack
- End of the challenge: Saturday June 11 at 7 p.m.
- Price: 230k
Our sample solution for DCE Cristiano Ronaldo was made with Futbin’s team builder.
Our solutions are examples of training allowing you to carry out these DCEs at the cheapest possible price without having the cards. It is obviously possible to complete these challenges with other cards. Also be careful because the overall cost of these solutions can change (down or up) over time.
