FIFA 22 first, House of Ashes is the only novelty – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA we can see the sales data of the Italian market in the videogame field. The information relates to physical and digital sales for the period 18 – 24 October 2021. The Ranking reveals that FIFA 22 is still first; House of Ashes is the only novelty this week.

First of all, let’s see the complete data of the aggregate ranking, which combines PC and console sales:

FIFA 22 – PS4 FIFA 22 – PS5 GTA 5 – PS4 FIFA 22 – Switch FIFA 22 – Xbox One Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical data only) The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes – PS4 The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes – PS5 Far Cry 6 – PS4 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch

The console ranking, as always, is identical to the aggregate one, so let’s avoid reporting it. As you can see, there is no big news in this ranking. Compared to the previous week, GTA 5 gained one spot, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles and Metroid Dread disappeared from the Top 10. Far Cry 6 dropped three places on the PS4 version and the PS5 version dropped off the leaderboard. . As mentioned, the only novelty is The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes, which manages to enter the Top 10 only with the PlayStation versions.

Let’s see now instead PC ranking:



FIFA 22 GTA 5 The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition A Plague Tale Innocence Resident Evil 2 Back 4 Blood Vampyr Resident Evil Village

The PC leaderboard shows the success of recent titles. Compared to the previous week, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles lost three places, while Back 4 Blood moved from second to eighth. FIFA 22 took the opportunity to regain ground on PC as well. Some chapters of Resident Evil also return.

