FIFA 22: Free Prime Gaming Packs Now Available in March

FIFA 22 receive another batch of free packs along with Prime Gaming. Twitch publishes the package dedicated to the month of March for all users added to the promotion. You must have an Amazon Prime subscription and link it to your streaming page profile to access these rewards. We tell you their contents and how to redeem them.

What content is included in Twitch Prime Packs for FIFA 22 in March 2022?

7 Rare Gold Players

2 player picks with an average of 82

12 special consumables

An item from Kanté on loan for 20 games

With them you have the possibility of receiving items from road to the end. Remember that you have 30 days from the publication of the article to get it (until April 22, approximately).

How can I redeem Prime Gaming Packs on Twitch for FIFA 22?

Head over to this link and sign in with your Twitch account. Click on the ‘request now’ box above the shift envelope. You will be prompted to link your game account. Click on ‘Go to Electronic Arts’. A request to access your Electronic Arts account will appear in the pop-up window. Select ‘Authorize’. You will now be directed to the Electronic Arts catwalk. Sign in with the EA account linked to the platform profile where you regularly play FIFA 22. If everything has worked correctly, the information you have provided will appear on the screen. Make sure that the data has been entered correctly and click on ‘Yes, link them’. Once the confirmation is received, go to Ultimate Team and in the store you will see the pack ready for opening.

If you want to know the full details, visit this link. Do not let this chance go away. You may be lucky enough to receive an Aubameyang item or some from the Fantasy FUT promotion.

Source: EA Sports