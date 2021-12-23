FIFA 22 FUT, with this trick you will have Messi in the team

FIFA FUT 22, from today with a very simple trick you can unlock Lyon Messi for your team. That’s how.

When we talk about FIFA 22 we are not talking about a video game like the others, but of a real cultural, social, sporting and economic phenomenon. As every year, in fact, the title developed by the Candesi di EA Sports draws the attention of millions of football fans to itself. In this sense, also given the decline and the nightmare year of eFootball, which had a nightmare launch, FIFA is once again holding the throne of the best sports sim of the year.

And it is obviously the FUT mode that further increases the title door, to the point that gamers make videos in which they react to their official cards. And it often ends badly, as in the case of the Rossoneri center-forward Olivier Giroud, who commented with a mixture of bitterness and anger: “39 speed ?! My little son is faster than that ”.

For all those who are stuck with cards like Giroud’s, there is an important tip that will allow you to instantly unlock Lionel Messi.

The trick to getting Messi on FUT 22

He is the dream of millions of FIFA 22 gamers, Lionel Messi. To have the flea on FUT, in their own team, it allows players to change games, always. Whether it’s Rivals, Squad Battle or FUT Champions, the Argentine left-handed has decided many races in recent years, virtual and otherwise.

And now you can unlock it for your team. To do this you have to follow a very simple procedure. You must first enter this link, select parcel number 3 and log in with your account Twitch Prime, which is free if you have Amazon Prime. Once this is done, always following the procedure, you will have to merge your EA account that you use to play FUT 22 with the account in question, and so you can have this very rich package in your account.

The package contains the following items:

7 Rare Player Items

2 Player Picks OVR 82+

12 Rare Consumable Items

Lionel Messi on loan for 12 games

An important number of matches, which will allow you to move up in the division, or to collect several victories in the FUT Champions. And if you use it in friendlies, where contracts don’t expire, you can have Messi forever.