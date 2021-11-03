FIFA 22 Patch – Title Update 3: the third update is coming

EA Sports announced on November 3 the arrival on PC come on Google Stadia of a new update, Title Update 3 for FIFA 22, which will later be made available also on PS4 / PS5 and Xbox (both One and Series X / S)

It should be noted that since last year EA Sports has announced that it has made available an online tool, called Tracker EA Sports FIFA, which will allow users to know which bugs have been detected and confirmed and at what point their resolution is. Here is the link to access it: EA Sports FIFA Tracker

FIFA 22 – Title Update 3

The complete list of changes is currently available only in English, to the following address:

We report below, pending the official Italian translation, one machine translation via Google Translate

Gameplay

Fixed the following issues.

In installment situations, the ball could be moved during a free kick without play restarting for either side.

In some situations, the referee did not sanction the foul after the goalkeeper made illegal contact with the ball carrier.

Fixed some stability issues that could occur during the second half of the game.

Sometimes, goalkeepers jumped too far when attempting to make a diving save. These jumping animations did not affect a goalkeeper’s ability to save.

In some cases, the referee mistakenly canceled the call of advantage, they whistle in an unintentional set piece.

When playing as a blocked player, the opponent’s defensive line could continue to follow the blocked player to their own half, even when it was not advantageous to do so.

Sometimes own goals could be recorded as a shot on goal for the team that scored.

Career mode

Made the following changes:

Added a Change Team Sheet link on the Training Hub, which allows the manager to quickly scroll through team sheets for training drills.

When transferred to a new club in Player Career, pros with an OVR of 86 and above will immediately be part of the starting eleven.

Fixed the following issues:

Career Mode progression may have been lost between game sessions depending on how you exited the mode. When exiting Career mode, the save pop-up has been updated to have Save and Exit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot.

In Player Career, the UI for the Avoid Granting achievement was not displaying correctly.

In Player Career, the player controlled pro may become a member of the starting XI unintentionally and quickly.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Make the following change:

Added 2 new games to VOLTA ARCADE. These will only be available after a server update. Follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when it will be live in the game.

Added a shortcut to deallocate all skill points used in the skill tree.

Added an audio signal that is played when there is a new leader in VOLTA ARCADE party games.

Fixed the following issues:

When playing VOLTA BATTLES through activities, the opposing team’s OV may display an incorrect number.

The call of the exclusive ability button was not always showing during matches when the ability was ready to be activated.

When selecting an AI-controlled teammate in the Change Outfit menu in the shop and browsing the available items, the player’s avatar may be displayed.

The ball may have traveled through Musical Nets’ party game VOLTA ARCADE at times.

During the Wall Ball VOLTA ARCADE party game, the white shooting limit line will now be displayed in red when the player-controlled avatar crosses it.

Fixed a stability issue that could occur during a VOLTA FOOTBALL survival match.

General, audio and video

The following changes have been made:

Updated some badges, comment lines, kits, banners, flags, broadcast packs, stadiums, pre-match and cheering scenes.

Updated 31 starhead faces and added 1. These will only be available after a server update. Follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when it will be live in the game.



Fixed the following issues:

Fixed various typos and incorrect UI / text formatting.

Fixed various typos and incorrect UI / text formatting.