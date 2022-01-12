FIFA 22 Patch – Title Update 4: new update available

EA Sports announced on January 12 the arrival on PC come on Google Stadia of a new update, Title Update 4 for FIFA 22, which in the following days (probably next week) will also be made available on PS4 / PS5 and Xbox (both One and Series X / S)

It should be noted that since last year EA Sports has announced that it has made available an online tool, called Tracker EA Sports FIFA, which will allow users to know which bugs have been detected and confirmed and at what point their resolution is. Here is the link to access it: EA Sports FIFA Tracker

FIFA 22 – Title Update 4

Below are the release notes in Italian, with someone major changes related to FIFA Ultima Team, Gameplay and Career Mode. It should be noted that 124 new faces have been added!

The complete list of changes is available, in English only, on the official forum at the following link: https://fifaforums.easports.com/en/discussion/618534/fifa-22-title-update-4/

The latest update is available and includes the changes listed below.

FIFA ULTIMATE TEAM

Made the following changes:

During away games, the lines of the pitch will be in the color of your choice, not your opponent’s.

The look and functionality of the search filters for the market and the stadium have been updated, in line with that for the quality of the players.

Fixed the following issues:

Fixed additional situations where some players were displaying an initialization message while matchmaking in Division Rivals, but not finding an opponent.

In some cases, Team Management options were not editable during a Division Rivals match.

Sometimes elegant conclusions weren’t counted towards goal advancement.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Tense passes are now more likely to be intercepted by players in the path of the ball.

Some dribbling animations played by moving the left stick, such as moving the ball to avoid possible tackle, will now only occur when the Contextual Agile Dribbling setting is on.

Reduced the help on shooting in situations where the goalkeeper is near one of the two goalposts.

By setting the Custom Tactic Slider for Corners Against to 1 or 2 notches, more players will now position themselves at the edge of the area and on the half way line.

Improved the defensive scoring of AI-controlled teammates in short corners.

When a defender facing an opponent is tunneled past, the animation that sees him sliding around trying to turn around will no longer play.

Removed some draw animation that could occur when the controlled player attempted to intercept a low pass or a short high pass.



Fixed the following issues:

Sometimes goalkeepers were unable to parry shots taken at short distances and aimed at a height between the knees and the head.

By setting the Custom Tactics Slider for Defensive Depth to 70 or more notches, defenders unintentionally ran the risk of retreating too much in their own half.

When switching players with the right stick to select a center back, a player other than the desired one was sometimes selected.

In certain situations, goalkeepers were unable to parry shots that could be reached by diving.

When switching players with the right stick, the next player indicator would sometimes appear on a player other than the last one checked.

In rare situations, after losing the ball the player could get stuck.

In situations where a defender was unsuccessfully attempting to catch a shot, an animation could play in which he took his leg away from the ball. It was just a graphic problem that did not affect the outcome of the surgery.

In rare situations, with the ball far from the player’s foot, requests to pass or shoot could take too long to execute.

The defending player could inadvertently slow down the run after an aerial tackle.

When the goalkeeper went out to intercept a ball, he would sometimes approach the ball without interacting, eventually losing possession.

Sometimes the Change Next Player Indicator could unintentionally switch from a center back to another player in inappropriate situations.

On rare occasions, the ball could go to the defender even when the pass recipient touched the ball before the defender intervened.

In some cases, players could run into inappropriate situations.

In rare situations, the goalkeeper could deflect a parable low shot into his own goal.

Sometimes, the goalkeeper could commit a foul without the referee awarding the penalty to the opposing team.



Career mode



Fixed the following issues:

Sometimes young people were born with disproportionate arms.

The names and numbers of the youngsters did not appear on the kits during the matches.

In the Player Career, the TOT and roles of virtual pros could unintentionally change after making changes.

By taking over from the bench in the Player Career, the tactics, style of play and level of difficulty could be reset.

Young people born after 2005 showed 1980 as their birth year when they were changed.

At times the progress of the young people could unintentionally stall.

In some cases, renewed contracts lasted a year shorter than what was agreed.

Changing players’ boots meant that players sometimes wore gloves.

The FIFA team

The FIFA team