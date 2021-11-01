FIFA 22 PS5 plus DualSense controllers on offer in time on Unieuro – Nerd4.life

FIFA 22 for PS5 is available in offering on Unieuro: today, 1 November 2021, it is possible to buy the latest edition of EA Sports football bundled with a controller DualSense for € 69.99 instead of 149.98.

As you may have read in our FIFA 22 review, the game boasts a remarkable technical sector, in particular thanks to the new technologies introduced for the occasion, and a large number of options related to the customization of the experience.

On PlayStation 5 the title also exploits the peculiarities of the DualSense controller in some situations, such as when you are taking a penalty and the haptic feedback provides information on how to set the shot.

As mentioned, the offer allows you to buy FIFA 22 bundled with a DualSense in practice by paying only for the game and receiving the controller for free, which alone is usually sold for the same amount.

There is little to say about this device that is not already known: a substantial evolution compared to the DualShock 4 in terms of ergonomics, with improved and adaptive triggers, revolutionized vibration function thanks to haptic technology, integrated microphone and more.