Fifa 22 SBC Countercurrent for the Rulebreakers

The SBC on FIFA 22! This time it is the turn of the one named “Countercurrent” released on the occasion of the Rulebreakers event

Also this year we will try, throughout the season, to keep track of all squad creation challenges providing you with information on the requirements to complete them, on the rewards that can be obtained and on some of the possible ones solutions!

We remind you that in many cases it is more convenient to try to use the cards you have within your club, taking a cue from the players used in the solutions on FUTBIN (same nationality, same league, same role) but not using exactly the same which often could have a higher price, inflated by the fact that many people buy them to complete the challenge

SBC COUNTERCURRENT

1 SBC to be completed

COUNTERCURRENT

Requirements:

Loading... Advertisements

Exactly 1 player from the same country

Exactly 5 players TOT minimum of 77

Exactly 2 players TOT minimum of 80

Min. 6 players: Rare

Min. Silver players

Team Chemistry max: 75

Number of players in the squad: 11

Awards:

x1 RARE ZINC PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable)

Possible solutions:

Solutions: Click on the button and select one of the possible solutions (NB Each of the lines contains the link to a possible rose to use to complete the challenge. Click on the name written in the Name column to see the formation used). Pay attention to the numbers written in the Loyalty and Position Change columns, which indicate how many players with loyalty and how many with role switching are required to meet the requirements using that particular solution.

This completes the guide dedicated to this group of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team challenges