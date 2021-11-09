FIFA 22 Title Update 3, new update with the details of the patch 1.14 – Nerd4.life

FIFA 22 gets a new one update applied on Title Update 3 and made available from today, November 9, 2021, on all platforms on which the Electronic Arts game, corresponding to the patch 1.14 of which we see some features.

All the full notes on patch 1.14 are available at this address on the official website of Electronic Arts and involve numerous aspects of the game, both as regards the PC and console versions. In practice, this is an update applied to Title Update 3 that has been available for a few days and of which we have reported the details in the news of the November 3 update.

In particular, the new update fixes a problem that was only detected on PS5, that is an initialization message that appeared in some cases during a Division Rivals matchmaking, with the inability to find an available match, apparently with the need to continue to check the issue.

Other problems have been corrected in terms of gameplay: the rare possibility of moving the ball during a free kick with the game not restarting, some fouls not detected by the goalkeeper on the ball carrier, stability problems emerged in general and some inconsistencies in the animation of the jumping goalkeepers , among the most important things.

Further changes concern for example the insertion of a shortcut for the Training Hub in the mode Career and a repositioning of the players, with the strongest being now automatically inserted into the starting 11 even if they have just been transferred. Also fixed some issues found with career saves and UI display in some cases.

Also fixed various other issues that emerged in Volta Football and on a technical level in general, for all the information we refer you to this address on the official website. We also recall that in FIFA 22 Maradona could be removed at the request of a court in Argentina.