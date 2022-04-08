FIFA 22 TOTW 29 with Juanmi, Neymar and Sommer now available
FIFA 22 confirms all the players who are part of the team of the week 29. The new TOTW comes yet another edition to boast about the performances of the most outstanding players during the last strip of official matches. Remember that they are available now by opening packs for a limited time or on the transfer market.
FIFA 22 Team of the Week 29: All the Chosen Ones
Securities
- PT: Sommer, 88, Borussia Monchengladbach
- CT: Skriniar, 87, Inter Milan
- LD: Lazzari, 84, Lazio
- LB: Iago, 84, FC Augsburg
- CAD: Jonny, 83, Wolverhampton
- CAM: Mkhitaryan, 85, Roma FC
- MG: Juanmi, 84, Real Betis
- CM: Laimer, 84, RB Leipzig
- IS: Neymar Jr, 93, Paris Saint-Germain
- RW: Sterling, 91, Manchester City
- ST: Delort, 86, Nice
Alternates and Reserves
- PT: leggings, 84
- CT: Djiku, 81 years old
- CT: Hanley, 81
- CM: Guendouzi, 84 years old
- DC: Onuachu, 84
- ST: Hernandez, 84
- ST: Morales, 84 years old
- CM: Janelt, 79 years old
- CAM: Amdouni, 74 years old
- DC: Bert, 80
- ST: Boyd, 76
- ST: Jeremejeff, 75 years old
The Team of the Week 29 has just two mentions in LaLiga Santander. Juanmi, one of the architects of Real Betis’ victory against Osasuna, slips into the starting team. On the other hand, Morales is relegated to the reserves, but that does not mean that he has less merit: key to Levante’s victory on the final day.
The player with the highest rating in this TOTW is Neymar Jr. With a rating of 93 points, he remains alone on the throne, ahead of Sterling (91) and Sommer (88). The Brazilian is a marvel with the ball at his feet. His 96 dribbling and 93 pace give him a welcome boost as a left winger. Of course, the team lacks the presence of Kylian Mbappé, who was the most outstanding in the last league game.
Source: EA Sports