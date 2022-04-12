FIFA 22, TOTW 30 predictions for Team of the Week

New week and new predictions for the FIFA 22 TOTW 30 Team of the Week. As usual, EA will offer new IF cards based on the results of the best players from the past week. The novelty for FIFA 22 obviously lies in the presence of a Featured card, put forward by EA, which will give a double boost to a card 80 and below. We therefore present to you our predictions for the new cards which will be available in the packs from Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The gardians

Jordan Pickford, Everton, Premier League

It looks like more and more fans are watching Man United’s setbacks with interest. The English club once again tripped over the carpet, losing 1-0 to Everton. Struggling in the Premier League, Everton can thank Pickford for a long time for putting on a great game, which could keep the team at the highest level.

Diego Lopez, Espanyol, La Liga

One of the veterans of the professional scene, Diego Lopez continues to play at the highest level despite his 40 years. The Spanish goalkeeper had a perfect match against Celta Vigo, allowing his club to win 1-0.

Defender Predictions

Lucas Vazquez, Real Madrid, La Liga

Like a Perisic, Llorente (past seasons) or a Hakimi (in Dortmund or Inter), Vazquez continues to evolve between the position of winger and side according to the formations. Last week, the Spanish player was once again successfully used as a right-back, scoring one of Real Madrid’s two winning goals.

Caio Henrique, AS Monaco, Ligue 1

One of our favorite cards during the TOTS season on FIFA 21, Caio Henrique continues to perform well this year again with AS Monaco. The left-winger scored a goal in Monaco’s 2-1 victory over Troyes, giving the club another chance to secure a European spot next year.

Midfielders

Heung Min Son, Tottenham, Premier League

Although he got a TOTW just three weeks ago, we really hope EA gives Son a new card. The brilliant Tottenham player once again carried his team to a 4-0 success by scoring a superb hat-trick against Aston Villa. If the rule is to wait at least two weeks between two selections in the TOTW, we must remain suspicious because given the level of the card, EA could judge that three weeks is not enough.

Julian Brant, Borussia, Bundesliga

Although having a Star card (via DCE), Julian Brandt has been quite discreet this season (no TOTW) despite having 7 goals and 6 assists. The German player should change that by getting a first IF card following his double last week, now Dortmund have carried from Bayern.

Which Forwards in the TOTW 30?

Ciro Immobile, Lazio, Serie A

Often a little forgotten by fans who don’t watch Serie A too much, Ciro Immobile continues to dominate the Italian league. The striker added three goals to his tally for the season, now tallying 24 for Lazio.

Kylian Mbappé, PSG, Ligue 1

A week after being snubbed for his teammate Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé should therefore receive a new special card and a new upgrade on his Headliners. It must be said that after participating in five goals, the French international recorded a hat-trick against Clermont. Be careful though because EA could give Messi a TOTW following his three assists.

FIFA 22 Featured Map of the Week

Enock Mwepu, Brighton, Premier League

One of the big new features of FUT mode on FIFA 22 is to implement a Featured card in the Team of the Week. For the TOTW 30, our choice is Enock Mwepu, the player from Brighton. The small club came as a surprise by winning 2-1 against Arsenal, reducing the Gunners’ chances of catching Chelsea. Mwepu was voted man of the match following his goal and assist.

How to get TOTW cards in FIFA 22?

TOTW cards are often interesting at high level but also for DCEs as well as to achieve specific objectives in friendly match mode. Therefore, even on players whose overall rating would be quite low, it is necessary to know how to get these TOTW cards on FIFA 22.

The first source is obviously the transfer market, where you can find a player’s TOTW cards in the special versions of their cards. Be careful, however, because the IF cards sell for much more than the basic version.

A second source remains the game’s Gold packs, which have these special cards for one week (from Wednesday to the following Wednesday at 7 p.m.). So be careful because once this week is over, it will be impossible to drop them in packs.

Additionally, Team of the Week cards can be obtained as FUT Champion (WL) rewards based on your rank. If this year, the rewards could change since it will be possible to obtain your packs at the end of all your matches (rather than on Thursday), EA should not remove the presence of the TOTW cards.

Finally, specific TOTW Packs will be present during the DCE season, even if these are often unprofitable because they are totally random.

Investments related to TOTW predictions on FIFA 22

If the cards of the players selected in the Team of the week are often good sources of investment, it is also possible to earn credits via the TOTW. Indeed, there are several methods to speculate on the market.

So, the easiest and regular way is to bet on the normal Gold cards of the current TOTW players. These are not present in the packs during the week, limiting the quantity of cards. If a player is looking to use these cards for DCEs or for their team, the prices can spike a lot. So buy the cards in anticipation of this rise, speculating on TOTW’s predictions. This technique will mostly work in the early months of the game, until around the end of December.

In addition, another method is to analyze future good TOTW cards and thus speculate on the cards related to them. For example, if Haaland receives a Team of the Week card, it’s likely players will be looking to incorporate him into their FUT roster. Thus, they will also seek to link this new card with other Bundesliga players, Dortmund players or even Norwegian players in order to create the best possible links. It is therefore possible to invest in cards allowing perfect links, just before the release of the new Team of the week. This technique will come in handy with the release of special cards later in the season, until around mid-March, before which time Team of the Week starts to look less interesting on FIFA 22.

Note that these two strategies require good anticipation of the market, but also finding the right timing. Often the cards to buy go up quickly, so you need to plan ahead who to buy. Also, this bull run won’t last long, so it’s necessary to play for a few days and quickly sell your cards.

So much for our predictions of the new FIFA 22 TOTW 30 Team of the Week players. If as often EA will seek to muddy the waters by selecting slightly more obscure profiles, we are confident that the majority of the players listed above will be available. as a special card from the launch of FIFA 22. As a reminder, the TOTW 30 will be officially unveiled on Wednesday at 7 p.m.